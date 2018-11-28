Gutfeld on the curse of identity politics

We're a divided country, we're told.

People blame the media. Others -- politicians. But, to quote former President Obama, don't blame me! Instead, put it on identity politics:

"When I hear people say they don’t like identity politics they don’t like, I think it’s important to remember that identity politics doesn’t just apply when its black people or gay people or women. The folks who really originated identity politics were folks who said 3/5ths clause and all that stuff. That was identity politics. That’s still out there."

He's dead right. The past was super racist. Just ask Democrats, who went to war to defend slavery. But that was then.

But now Obama seems to be arguing around a current problem. Kind of like when faced with Islamic terror, you say this:

"Unless we get on our high horse and think this is unique to some other place, remember that during the crusades, the inquisition, people committed terrible deeds in the name of Christ."

I don't blame Obama’s what-aboutism.

Except that it excuses the one flaw, that if fixed, could unify his party, and this country. That flaw is identity politics, which prefers disunity and differences, over mutual understanding.

Political power based on grievance requires an endless supply of oppressors. Without them, there’s no power. No wonder young, healthy, individuals with endless opportunities feel and seem hopeless. Anger ruins them.

Identity politics says you're never going to win until you're the oppressor, and that means embracing a vengeance-based dogma. And it says that others, no matter their age -- are still guilty of a huge historical crime. Against blacks, women, gays -- you name it.

Ultimately each group will turn on itself, since one person's oppressor is another's victim. And it removes forgiveness, and commonality -- replacing it with a grievance drip, that leaves you unhirable, and bitter.

Until the Democrats discard this obstacle to unity, it will only get worse.

Hell, it's not often that I give earnest advice to Democrats. What am I thinking?

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on November 28, 2018.