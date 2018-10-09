Gutfeld on the Antifa mob in Oregon

What do you get when you cross a bunch of angry losers with a cowardly mayor? How about a violent mob harassing innocent people.

According to the National Review Online and Quillette writer Andy No, Portland's lawless mob is as routine in that city as lawless mobs are in the Senate office building.

A video, from October 6, shows Antifa assuming the role of armed crossing guards, threatening citizens with physical harm, even chasing them down -- with weapons.

My favorite part? A pasty-white loser attacking a law-abiding driver for being white.

Antifa woman: Please just go that way.

Man: Why? Really?

Antifa woman: because I told you to!

Antifa man: Yeah brother! Yeah you white little f**ker! Yeah, you’re a f**king whitey, aren’t yah!

How is that not a hate crime?

And how is this possible?

Well, when Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler figured it might make him unpopular to enforce the laws… anything's possible.

And you know the police aren't there because maybe they feel they'd be punished for doing their job… Afraid that they might look too oppressive against a violent mob -- Portland's leaders simply hand over its authority to govern its citizens...to a violent mob!

You know what? You better not use the word "mob" … Here’s what happened on CNN when anchor Brooke Baldwin was talking with a guest:

GUEST: When you see people like Ted Cruz getting chased out of restaurants by a mob…

BROOKE BALDWIN: Oh, you're not going to use the mob word here…

GUEST: It's totally a mob! It is without a doubt, it’s totally a mob… There’s no other word for it!

BALDWIN: Matt! Stop!

Oh my goodness! So how dare you call a mob, a mob?! Now the word mob is no longer allowed to be used when looking at a mob!

You better apologize, because as we're learning – [the] mob rules. Especially in Portland where the mob shows up and takes over -- without a fight.

What a great lesson for other creeps who live near places where leaders refuse to do their job. But hey, if Republicans are evil, anything is permitted. Right, Hillary?

Here’s what the former Secretary of State said recently on CNN’s “New Day”

"You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about"

Fact is, in a world where your silence is demanded, and leaders are safely hidden from the rage that they enable -- how do we know who's really in charge?

Just look for the mob...

Then move to Texas.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on October 9, 2018.