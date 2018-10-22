Gutfeld on a new campus bias study
A new study found that, among campus administrators, liberals outnumber conservatives by 12 to one.
To put that in perspective, North Korea has more diversity.
The result: a student body going deeper into debt and only exposed to one kind of thinking--the kind that makes kids dumber, so they won't notice it's also making them broke.
So let's try some college-level math: the number of college administrators has doubled in the last 25 years.
The only thing growing faster is Jesse's hair.
Meanwhile student debt now tops $1.5 trillion dollars – 37 grand per kid.
Now, what do you get for that? A stupidity farm kept afloat on the backs of students and their parents.
And cuz they're not learning anything of practical value, students won't realize this, of course.
$1.5 trillion.
It’s basically our own Venezuela, a third-world socialist sinkhole, existing within the U.S., immune to market forces and common sense – and you or your kids are paying for it.
If you're 23, you won't be able to afford a home, and you can't get married until you're done paying for the provost's new butt lift …
What a bargain: you're getting poorer and dumber all for the same price!
How stupid can you get?
Go to college and for a mere $37,000 you'll find out!