Gretchen's Take: The 2016 GOP presidential race is still wide open

A deeper dive now into the new CNN/ORC poll. And the all important issues it addresses. Although this poll was done before Trump's most recent comments about banning Muslims from entering the United States it still shows his amazing dominance of the issues when asked which GOP candidate would best handle them elected president.

On the economy Trump is at 52 percent favorability. On illegal immigration, Trump is at 49 percent favorability. On foreign policy Trump is at 30 percent favorability. On ISIS? Trump is at 41 percent favorability.

When asked who is most effective at solving the country's problems? Trump comes in at number one at 36 percent. Who has the best chance of winning the general election? Trump is number one at 42 percent.

But then there is this important tidbit: How many voters have definitely decided who they will support in the Iowa Republican caucus? Check it out.

Definitely decided: 26 percent. Leaning toward someone: 26 percent. Still trying to decide: A whopping 48 percent.

That's huge, it’s less than 2 months away now until caucusing begins in Iowa, because it says the field is still wide open.

How about a little perspective? This time around, four years ago Rick Santorum was nowhere near the top of the Iowa polls and HE ended up winning the state.