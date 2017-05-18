Gregg Jarrett: The Roger Ailes I knew

One could write volumes about the accomplishments of Roger Ailes.

How he changed the course of American news and politics.

But what is not well known is his heart. It was as big as all outdoors.

Roger understood the human frailties that afflict us all, our weaknesses and our failures. He felt compelled to offer support to people who were in need or troubled. He routinely extended his hand to help those who could not help themselves. He asked nothing in return.

He didn’t talk about it. He just did it. But those of us who knew him were well aware of his many acts of kindness and expressions of compassion.

I once asked him why. He responded quite simply, “Because it is the right thing to do”.

It is hard to comprehend how a media titan like Roger, running so many businesses simultaneously, could take the time to care about the personal welfare of the people around him. Yet, he always found the time.

Roger’s friendship was a gift. His counsel and advice were treasured. He made a difference in the lives of so many.

The measure of a man is not an accumulation of his achievements, but how he treats someone who can do him no good. It is the charity of his heart, his warmth of spirit.

Roger was all those things. It is, I believe, the finest tribute one can hope for.

It will not be his public legacy, of course.

But it is how I will always remember Roger.