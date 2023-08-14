Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter
Published

Great moments with Kamala Harris, Barbie versus the Bible, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Hegseth: There’s a pattern in the Trump indictments Video

Hegseth: There’s a pattern in the Trump indictments

Fox News’ Pete Hegseth sees a correlation between bombshell developments in the Hunter Biden investigations and the announcements of indictments against former President Trump on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HEGSETH – Fox News's Pete Hegseth sees a correlation between bombshell developments in the Hunter Biden investigations and the announcements of indictments against former President Trump. Continue watching…

FOOL ME ONCE, SHAME ON YOU – Media ignore legal tricks in Garland's Hunter Biden special counsel appointment. Continue reading…

YOU WILL OWN NOTHING – Biden administration coming for middle-class money, not billionaires’ wealth. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – This freak out will go down in history. Continue watching…

FIGHT LIKE A MOTHER – I'm a mother of five. No one fights like moms to protect their children. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor unveils a new recurring topic: ‘Great Moments with Mrs. Harris.’ Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Great moments with Mrs. Harris Video

BARBIE VS. THE BIBLE – How Stereotypical Barbie might shatter stereotypes about the Bible. Continue reading…

THIS IS NUTS – I was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Here’s the secret I soon learned. Continue reading…

1984 or 2023? – I just reread George Orwell's '1984' and the novel is scarier than ever. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

08.15.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.