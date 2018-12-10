Google's missing moral compass: Tech giant happy to help China but not our US military

Google reveals its true colors (green and greener) when it disses the U.S. military in its request for help with artificial intelligence while at the same time aiding and abetting the Chinese government’s draconian internet policies, providing a search engine labeled Dragonfly.

Google’s predominantly globalist workforce lobbied its predominantly globalist leadership with over 800 signatures claiming to have an issue with supporting the U.S. military. You know, the band of patriots that have sworn to defend our nation, including Mountain View, California. Meanwhile, the same naïve bunch blindly piled on the idea of supporting an oppressive Chinese regime, not because it’s the morally right thing to do, but because they can make big money doing it.

The duplicity resident in Google’s ethos is staggering but not necessarily a surprise. Take, for instance, Scott Cleland’s prescient 2011 book titled, “Search and Destroy: Why You Can’t Trust Google.” Cleland’s main argument is that Google wants everyone else’s information – something he calls “publicy” – while they fiercely protect their own algorithms and patents from the public eye. It is this same selfish culture that has Google supporting China, but not the U.S.

In other words, the core of Google’s business model is that we plebeians should be as exposed as possible to Google so that they can make more money through marketing and targeting us more acutely. Conversely, we have no business understanding what’s inside their black box. Google’s culture is allegedly “Do No Evil,” yet they spurn the U.S. military and help China, a named peer competitor in our National Security Strategy.

It should come as no surprise that a company that pretends to care about social justice, yet dispatches that lofty goal in pursuit of the bottom line, is rudderless at its core with no ethos other than the value it can bring to investors and its employees.

Google’s lack of moral compass has crossed the line into endangering the very nation that hosts it and provides the fundamentals for its success.

Which is fine, for the most part. That is the very essence of capitalism and free markets. However, Google should not pretend to care when it doesn’t. It gives great leverage to far-left groups such as the Southern Poverty Law Center, which has voting authority on how articles are ranked on the search engine. In eschewing its duty to the nation that provides it the freedom to innovate and thrive, Google undermines our national security strategy and enables left-wing extremist bias into our domestic politics.

Concerned about a rogue tech company that takes issue with the United States? Read my latest book, “Dark Winter,” that pits a fictional tech company against the United States military. The old adage that absolute power corrupts absolutely should not be lost on us as we witness Google’s defection to China.

True to form, they will reap the benefits of the country they spurn while tapping into a market that has the potential to exponentially increase their revenue. Google is used to having it both ways: making our private information public while protecting their own; refusing to assist our military while helping a declared military competitor. And make no mistake, Google’s benevolence to China will find application in cyber-attacks and military hardware intended to harm America and our citizens.

The tech revolution has been an amazing accelerant to the world economy. But the comingling of affairs of state with private enterprise has become ever more dangerous because of these advancements.

Google’s lack of moral compass has crossed the line into endangering the very nation that hosts it and provides the fundamentals for its success. The company has a duty to the United States and should assist the U.S. military at least as much as it will be helping the Chinese government.