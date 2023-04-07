Expand / Collapse search
Good Friday, Nancy Pelosi's noodle, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham & more.

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Tucker Carlson: NPR is the radio station of permanent Washington

Tucker Carlson: NPR is the radio station of permanent Washington

Fox News host Tucker Carlson shreds 'state-affiliated media' NPR on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host shreds 'state-affiliated media' NPR. Continue reading…

GOOD FRIDAY – Good Friday is a search for the meaning in our pain. Continue reading…

BIDEN'S GREEN WAR – The Biden administration's war on energy has already cost Americans $200 billion. Continue reading…

DR. MAKARY – I don't recommend FDA's infinity vaccine booster strategy. Continue reading…

LET ME ADOPT! – State officials rejected my application, excluding me from adoption because I refused to abandon my religious beliefs. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Nancy Pelosi's noodle needs a reset. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Nancy Pelosi's noodle needs a reset

MAJOR WIN – Arkansas, one of the smallest states, is about to become a national model. Continue reading…

STUDENTS WORST NIGHTMARE – Teachers union now controls Chicago's city hall, and your city might be next. Continue reading…

AI DANGEROUS MYTH – Science has put the AI cart before the horse of human intelligence. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

