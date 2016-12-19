The War on Christmas rages across the fruited plain as godless Grinches try to take Christ out of Christmas.

The latest battleground -- a fifth grade performance of the Charles Dickens classic, "A Christmas Carol."

The 40 year tradition at Centerville elementary School in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania is no more. Parents say someone complained about the words uttered by Tiny Tim, “God bless is, everyone.”

The principal declined to confirm or deny that allegation -- but he did say the school wants to be respectful to “other cultural and religious backgrounds.”

In other words, Tiny Tim's goose got cooked by the Ghost of Christmas Intolerance.

In Killeen, Texas, a school worker was ordered to take down a Charlie Brown Christmas themed decorations

In Wake County, North Carolina, children were banned from singing at a Nativity celebration. The list of Yuletide transgressions goes on and on and on.

So what are we going to do about this mess? Well, for starters you can contact me on my website ToddStarnes.com. You should also contact groups like First Liberty Institute and the Alliance Defending Freedom.

Secular humanists are waging a cultural jihad on the Baby Jesus - and it's important to expose these people for who they are -- a bunch of bullies who target small towns and communities.