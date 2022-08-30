Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter
Published

Gingrich on GOP's red wave, the IRS audit from hell and more Fox News Opinion

Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tucker Carlson: There is an energy shortage in Europe Video

Tucker Carlson: There is an energy shortage in Europe

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to Europe moving backward over energy on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Europe is descending into poverty. Did you know that? Had someone told you that?…  Continue reading…

FIVE THINGS – FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago: here are 5 things the redacted affidavit reveals… Continue reading…

NEWT GINGRICH – Media refuse to see Republican wave coming this November… Continue reading…

BIDEN'S GOVERNMENT HANDOUT – The president's student debt handout turning college into an entitlement... Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – The media buries real stories and amplifies fake ones... Continue reading…

TWITTER VS. MUSK – Americans are the real winners In the Musk vs. Twitter trial…  Continue reading…

SHAME ON MY PROFESSION – As a doctor and dad, I am ashamed by how horribly my field mistreats kids with 'gender-affirming' therapies…  Continue reading… 

MIKE POMPEO – The Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal remains a catastrophe of American weakness a year later… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Sean Hannity discusses how the FBI relied on ‘speculative’ news articles to justify their raid... Watch now...

This is what the FBI has been reduced to?: Sean Hannity Video

THE PINEAPPLE EXPRESS – In Afghanistan one year ago, Operation Pineapple Express showed the best of America…  Continue reading…

SEN. LINDSAY GRAHAM – Biden's dumb, dangerous Afghanistan decision will haunt us for decades… Continue reading…

DRIVE MY CARCalifornia's crazy car ban will force drivers to go green and could drive rational people right out of the state… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Walls Are Closing In. Check out all of our political cartoons...

Walls Are Closing In 08.30.22

Walls Are Closing In 08.30.22

This article was written by Fox News staff.