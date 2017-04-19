Expand / Collapse search
Todd Starnes
Published

Georgia election: Is GOP leadership stupid, incompetent or slap-crazy?

Todd Starnes
By Todd Starnes, | Fox News
Democrats want to claim Georgia's 6th district seat

Democrats want to claim Georgia's 6th district seat

Todd Starnes weighs in

Is Republican leadership stupid, incompetent or slap crazy?

The answer is yes.

I’d like to know who in their right mind thought it was a good idea to run eleven Republicans in Georgia’s sixth congressional district race.

Instead of a decisive victory, Republican Karen Handel is now faced with a summer runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

It’s as if Republican leadership fell out of the stupid tree and hit every branch on the way down.

When a political novice gets the most votes in a historically Republican district – there’s a big problem.

Not to mention the fact that Mr. Ossoff does not even live in the district. That makes it a mighty big problem.

“As we come into June 20 in the next two months we need every single Republican we can get – including the president – to be coalesced and united,” Handel told "Fox & Friends."

Does anyone at the RNC seem terribly concerned that Republicans are having a difficult time winning in Republican districts?

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.