Gavin Newsom's new handout, Democrats' 2024 backup plan, and more from Fox News Opinion

HANNITY – Fox News host pulls back the curtain on the Democratic Party's 'very strange relationship' with democracy. Continue watching…

ANOTHER HANDOUT – Newsom helps illegal immigrants and taxpayers might have to pay. Continue reading…

BIGGEST LOSER – Green energy was 2023's biggest loser. Will Biden and progressives wake up in 2024? Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Mickey Mouse is up for grabs, so now he’s going to stab. Continue watching…

SEN. HASSAN – Remember these leaders, values that unite us and protect our democracy. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden's mental acuity is falling faster than the Times Square ball. Continue watching…

JASON RANTZ – Democrats want you to think the crime crisis is over. Here's why they're dead wrong. Continue reading…

FAMILY MISFORTUNE – Biden administration takes aim at popular childcare program. Continue reading…

BIDEN BACKUP – Disastrous polls prove Democrats need a backup plan for 2024. Continue reading…

01.04.24

