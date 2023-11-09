Why Gal Gadot is screening Hamas's horror movie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is a horror movie no one should have to see, but at the Los Angeles Museum of Tolerance on Wednesday, actress Gal Gadot screened it anyway. "Bearing Witness to the October 7 Massacre" is a 45-minute-long compilation of videos shot by Hamas during their attack. It shows graphic images of murder and destruction, including children being shot and killed in their pajamas.

Outside the screening, "protests" turned violent, with activists physically attacking attendees. Not immune from criticism, Gadot herself was on the receiving end of chatter about the screening being "insensitive" to Palestinians.

As the screening went on, one attendee, Eve Barlow, remarked on X that they could hear the chants of protesters outside alongside the film. They reminded attendees that Jew-hatred isn’t just confined to the Middle East, but right at their front door —literally.

Residents of Los Angeles perhaps didn’t need that reminder, given that just a few days prior, Paul Kessler, a sixty-nine-year-old Jewish man was murdered at an anti-Israel protest in Thousand Oaks.

Even though Hamas taped and live-streamed their carnage and even though we’ve learned they tipped off photographers from major publications like the Associated Press, New York Times, and more, too many are still doubting the veracity and depravity of the attacks of October 7th.

Amnon Shefler, the international spokesman for the IDF said at the film screening "They were proud of the depravity and wanted the world to know what they did." My grandfather, Avraham Greenbaum, was a chaplain in the British army during the liberation of the concentration camps. He enabled the documentation of much of the Nazis’ atrocities. This proof, he thought, would silence those who might deny what Jew-hatred had wrought. Mercifully, he’s not around to see the unabashed denial on display around the country.

The mental gymnastics are offensive. First, they claimed they wanted to see the footage. Then they claimed the images were AI-generated. Then they demanded photos from the funerals, which they also deemed fake. We were told not all the 40 babies were beheaded. Some of them were just shot.

They said Hamas doesn’t have hostages, but somehow they are taking good care of the hostages. They said Hamas’s actions on October 7th weren’t all that bad, but if they were bad, they were justified.

This kind of inanity is exactly why Gal Gadot is screening this footage — footage Hamas themselves filmed — and it’s why terrorist sympathizers are angry with her for doing so.

Writing in the National Post, Jesse Kline, who watched the screening in Canada, remarked, "After witnessing these horrors, it’s hard to disagree with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s characterization of this as a ‘battle between civilization and barbarism.’ Which is clearly why Israeli officials have been screening this video for members of the foreign press over the past weeks."

From graphic tours that showed the blood, bodies, and brutality of the hardest hit communities like Kfar Aza and Kibbutz Beiri, now to this worldwide tour of cinematic carnage, the Israeli government has decided to open the doors and windows of the world into the anguish of its people. Because that anguish highlights why this war is necessary, and why the Jewish state can no longer coexist next to a terror state, knowing the depths of the depravity of which it is capable.

On attending the screening, Nancy Rommelmann wrote:

The film ends. We sit silent. After several minutes, Tsach Saar, deputy counsel general from the Israel Consulate in New York, says the dehumanization of the film takes us back to WWII, back to the Shoah. "When we hear chants ‘From the river to the sea,’ this is what it means. This is from the river to the sea," he says. "It feels like we are fighting for our lives now, because we are."

As the granddaughter of a holocaust survivor, I've always understood the phrase "Never Again" to be more than just a slogan — it’s a command. The day after the Museum of Tolerance screening, we commemorated the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, a November pogrom that targeted German Jews in the lead-up to the Holocaust.

We have a modern-day pogrom to commemorate now, which will forever take place on the seventh of October. And those attending screenings across the world of Hamas’s barbarity are ensuring that we will not, and cannot, forget what happens when Jew-hatred goes unchecked.