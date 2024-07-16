Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Fox News is live from Milwaukee, Mitch McConnell's last mission, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: The left has dehumanized Trump Video

Sean Hannity: The left has dehumanized Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to the assassination attempt of former President Trump on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

FRONT ROW TO HISTORY: From the convention floor to the studios, Fox News is live from Milwaukee, keeping you up to date will all the action at the RNC. Follow along for more.

HANNITY – Fox News host reacts to the assassination attempt of former President Trump. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Mitch McConnell's last mission as 'Leader'. Continue reading…

SURPRISE? – I'm open to being surprised by JD Vance, Trump's somewhat predictable VP pick. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Who knows, maybe they'll do the idiotic thing and keep Joe in. Continue reading…

LIZ PEEK – Trump wins pile up as Republican convention begins. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses how Biden's Cabinet is updating their resumes. Continue watching…

Friday Follies: Biden's Cabinet is updating their resumes Video

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS – I reject the victimhood mentality Democrats want me to accept. That's why this Black pastor is a Republican. Continue reading…

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT IRAN – They don't just call Khamenei supreme leader. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – Trump's unwavering determination and the need for accountability. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

07.16.24

07.16.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.