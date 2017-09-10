Feinstein's anti-Catholic bigotry blasted by Notre Dame president

The president of the University of Notre Dame said he is deeply concerned after Sen. Dianne Feinstein questioned a colleague's religious beliefs during a Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing.

Amy Coney Barrett, a law professor at Notre Dame, was grilled by Democrats over how her Catholic beliefs might influence her decisions from the bench. Barrett was recently nominated by President Trump for a seat on the federal court.

"When you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you, and that's of concern when you come to big issues that large numbers of people have fought for, for years in this country," Sen. Feinstein said.

Feinstein has been widely condemned for what many are calling anti-Catholic bigotry and bullying.

"It is chilling to hear from a United States Senator that this might now disqualify someone from service as a federal judge," Notre Dame President John Jenkins wrote in a public letter to the California lawmaker.

He took great exception to her remark that the "dogma lives loudly" in the professor.

