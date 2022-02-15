11 implications of Durham probe threaten to undermine Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The bombshell revelations filed late last week by Special Counsel John Durham, and ignored by most of the mainstream media, could have profound implications on Americans' ability to trust our institutions.

It's significant that the Durham filing further confirms what so many voters already suspected – that President Donald Trump was right about his opponents infiltrating his private information, and that Hillary Clinton's campaign consistently lied to the American people.

HILLARY CLINTON DODGES QUESTIONS ABOUT DURHAM PROBE DEVELOPMENTS

But beyond those obvious top line revelations, there are even more sweeping implications that threaten to undermine the Biden Administration, the Democrat Party, and our country for years to come. Based on this and previous filings, we must now confront the following truths:

Government can't be trusted to protect our data.

The Clinton campaign, according to Durham, "exploited his access to non-public and/or proprietary Internet data" and "enlisted the assistance of researchers at a U.S.-based university who were receiving and analyzing large amounts of Internet data in connection with a pending federal government cybersecurity research contract." That means data collected on us by the federal government has now been used for partisan political activities. How much other data is out there and who can access it?

White House Communications are not secure.

No one should be able to access them. The fact that the Clinton campaign was able to reflects a severe national security threat. Who else has access to White House communications?

The Biden Administration has a clear conflict of interest.

The filing implicates current National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. As a result, there should be no interference in the investigation by the administration. Such would be presumed to be self-serving.

Sullivan is the last person who should be advising the President on national security.

Sullivan, in promoting the false Trump narrative revealed he is a mere partisan hack. He should not be trusted as Biden’s point person on national security, especially with potential war between Ukraine and Russia. America cannot trust him and he is not to be believed. A leave of absence until the Durham probe is complete is appropriate.

Intelligence Agencies can be weaponized for partisan politics.

Americans must think twice about anything they hear from intelligence agencies. Though the CIA had no business engaging in a domestic investigation, they eagerly jumped aboard. The FBI continued to investigate even after concluding there were no links between Trump and Alpha Bank in February 2017.

No one can trust mainstream news outlets who buried this story.

Though we knew this, the traditional and social media reinforces this fact with their obvious double standard in the way they ignore and actively suppress the Clinton corruption story (which is true) versus their saturation coverage of the purely speculative Trump/Russia collusion story (which has been debunked).

There is no justice if Clinton and her minions not held accountable.

The Clinton campaign was the architect of a disinformation campaign aimed at government, media, and Congress. Team Clinton allegedly lied to all three. The Biden Administration has pointedly criticized misinformation and must hold Clinton's team to the same standard as anyone else they have targeted.

The lying was not accidental.

Durham's filing indicates Clinton's team, upon contacting the various agencies about the Alpha Bank allegations, excluded facts that would have cast doubt on the connection to Trump, including the fact that the DNS pings in question began years before Trump took office.

Clinton's team knew they were lying.

Clinton's team knew the Alpha Bank allegations were a "red herring," according to Durham's indictment of Sussman. One participant admitted in August 2016 that they would need "to expose every trick we have in our bag to even make a very weak association," adding that "the only thing that drive[s] us at this point is that we just do not like [Trump]."

Security clearances are not secure.

The fact that Jake Sullivan still has a security clearance, despite his role in this whole sordid affair and the scrutiny over potentially false statements he made to Congress creates doubt about the efficacy of our security clearance process. Has the Biden Administration given high level clearances to other compromised individuals? Further, House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should also be stripped of their security clearances for reviewing classified information and then repeatedly lying to the American public about it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The DOJ is compromised.

Analysis by Margot Cleveland at the Federalist revealed Durham's filing also "highlighted the revolving door that exists between the D.C. proletariat and government employment." She noted that an attorney who represented Clinton's lawyers and appeared with Sussman before the House Intelligence Committee now serves at the DOJ. Furthermore, one of Sussman's current attorneys previously worked at DOJ, where the lawyer "appears to have developed a professional relationship" with DOJ lawyers who are witnesses in the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After being shamed into reporting on the story, some mainstream outlets released bare-bones reports on their websites days after the Durham filing became public. But make no mistake – this story is a bombshell, potentially bigger than Watergate, that should reverberate far beyond the next election.