A disturbing National Prayer Service, Trump's consequential executive order, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses President Donald Trump's busy first few days in office. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – President Trump just issued an enormously consequential executive order. Continue reading…

THE RIGHT TRACK – Trump’s executive order is latest stride toward victory for female athletes like me. Continue reading…

WHY WE MARCH – Every human life is priceless. Continue reading…

IRON MIKE – We hope Trump will fight awful marijuana laws. Biden wouldn't bother. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor breaks down President Donald Trump's 'sparring' with the press. Continue watching…

DIE DEI – Trump's dismantling of DEI is deeper and bigger than you even know. Continue reading…

WITNESS – National Prayer Service was disturbing. Continue reading…

5 THINGS MILLIONAIRES DO – Don't wait on the Trump White House to fix your house. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…