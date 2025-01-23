REP. JOSH BRECHEEN: I was at National Prayer Service. What I witnessed was disturbing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On January 21st, 2025, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance attended the Service of Prayer for the Nation at the National Cathedral.

As a believer, I attended the service for the purpose of praying for our nation, President Trump, the president’s family, and the success of his administration.

I purposely left the prayer service early after realizing how the pulpit was being used for left-wing activism and not for true worship unto God, to seek His will and wisdom. Mr. President, what accosted you at the prayer service was political–not biblical.

When we tolerate lies, we are empowering a distortion of the truth. It is time for every believer to take a stand, get in the exit row, and walk out of services where the full counsel of biblical truth is being distorted.

Many know of the faith of our Founders and the biblical influence on our nation. Even as recently as the 1950s, President Eisenhower and Congress declared "In God we Trust" our nation’s motto and added "one Nation under God" to our Pledge of Allegiance.

A man of faith, President Eisenhower’s heart was set on this path from a young age when prayer saved him from death after his leg became infected and required amputation. The Lord answered these prayers, saving young Eisenhower’s leg, and thus, our future president was set on the trajectory of attending West Point and becoming the Supreme Allied Commander during World War II. This would have never happened had President Eisenhower’s leg been amputated.

In 1953, President Eisenhower, acknowledging he wasn’t the first to say it, said: "I sought for the greatness of the United States in her commodious harbors, her ample rivers, her fertile fields, and boundless forests–and it was not there…I looked for it in her democratic Congress and her matchless Constitution–and it was not there. Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits flame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because America is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great!"

We Must Make America Great Again

Unfortunately, a day after President Trump promised that his administration "will not forget our God," Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde distorted the truth and used her position at the National Prayer Service to seek political fame and selfish gain. By ignoring biblical teachings that God made humans distinctly male and female (Genesis 1:27), that we must go to someone in private before accosting them in public (Matthew 18:15-17), and that we must obey the law of the land (Romans 13:1-3), Budde ignored biblical truth.

In her sermon, Budde cited a Bible verse commonly used in left-wing arguments, that "We are to be merciful to the stranger." To understand this verse, we must understand the word stranger in its full meaning, as taken from the original Hebrew language.

This particular Hebrew word is specifically used to describe a foreigner who fully submits to the customs and culture of their country of refuge. Illegal aliens are not submitting to the laws of the land–they’re defying them.

Ecclesiastes 8:11 warns us against ignoring laws being broken, saying, in effect: When the law is not enforced, the people’s hearts are enticed to do more evil. Let’s not forget the murders, rapes, and gang violence that the lawless southern border has perpetuated.

The left frequently ignores such teachings, taking Scripture out of context and using half-truths to justify their politics. Do not fall into this trap! A half-truth is always a full lie.

The pulpit did not flame with righteousness during Budde’s sermon but instead promoted principles that inherently contradict biblical truth.

If we are to return our country to one nation under God, we must speak the truth in love. Love without truth is not real love.