Mike Tyson and Weldon Angelos: We hope Trump will fight awful marijuana laws. Biden wouldn't bother

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As two individuals whose lives have been deeply impacted by cannabis, we are encouraged by President Donald Trump’s recent statements supporting long-overdue reforms to U.S. cannabis policy. His commitments to reschedule cannabis, ensure banking access for cannabis businesses, and grant clemency to individuals serving federal sentences for cannabis offenses reflects a bold vision for justice and economic opportunity.

For years, cannabis reform has been a promise made but rarely kept in Washington. Throughout his campaign, President Joe Biden pledged to decriminalize marijuana, expunge records, and release those incarcerated for cannabis.

His widely publicized misdemeanor pardons weren’t effective enough to make a substantial difference on mass incarceration for those with marijuana sentences. They freed no one, restored no civil rights (since misdemeanors do not result in the loss of civil rights), and expunged no records — changes only Congress can enact.

Even Biden’s recent clemency wave, which granted commutations to nearly 2,500 people, largely bypassed marijuana offenders. A handful of cases made it through, but only because they overlapped with reforms from the First Step Act, which addressed sentencing enhancements for drug offenses. This failure to prioritize marijuana clemency is bewildering. Of all those impacted by harsh drug policies, individuals serving time for marijuana-related crimes are among the most deserving of relief.

CBD- AND THC-INFUSED MOCKTAIL BRAND SOLD IN STATES WHERE CANNABIS PRODUCTS ARE LEGAL AS INDUSTRY GROWS

Meanwhile, cannabis remains classified as a Schedule I drug — the same category as heroin — under federal law. This outdated classification prevents legitimate cannabis businesses from accessing banking services, forcing them to operate in cash, which invites crime and hampers growth. Despite controlling Congress and the presidency for two years, Democrats failed to deliver meaningful cannabis reform.

Trump has proven that he can deliver. One of us (Weldon Angelos) worked with his administration on the First Step Act and clemency initiatives, culminating in a full presidential pardon by Trump in 2020 after serving 13 years of a draconian 55-year sentence for marijuana.

The other one of us (Mike Tyson), a boxing champion, entrepreneur, longtime cannabis advocate and founder of the global cannabis brand TYSON 2.0, has witnessed how the cannabis industry can transform lives and create meaningful opportunities. Through TYSON 2.0, he has showcased cannabis as more than just a product — it is a powerful platform for wellness, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Tyson has known Trump for decades and can attest that Trump is a man of his word. From personal experience, we both know that Trump is willing to take bold and compassionate action. His recent support for cannabis rescheduling, banking reform and clemency underscores his understanding of what’s at stake — for the economy, for justice and for the thousands of families torn apart by outdated cannabis laws.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

His support for cannabis reform is about more than justice — it’s about opportunity. The cannabis industry is a multi-billion-dollar market, employing hundreds of thousands of Americans and generating significant tax revenue. Yet federal prohibition continues to hinder its potential.

At the same time, thousands of individuals remain incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses, often serving disproportionately long sentences for actions that are now legal in much of the country. These sentences have devastated families and communities.

Rescheduling cannabis and granting clemency to those imprisoned for it are essential steps toward correcting these injustices. We agree with Trump that it’s time to "pass common sense laws, including safe banking," and that it’s hard to have people in jail for something that is now legal in many cases.

The Democrats had their chance to act and failed. Biden’s inability to fulfill his promises is a betrayal to the countless Americans who believed in his message of justice and reform. Now, it’s time for Trump to pick up the mantle and do what Biden and the Democrats could not.

For years, cannabis reform has been a promise made but rarely kept in Washington.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rescheduling cannabis, supporting banking for the industry and granting clemency to Americans incarcerated for marijuana are not partisan issues — they’re American issues. They represent fairness, opportunity and a long-overdue commitment to equality under the law. We believe Trump has the vision, the courage, and the determination to finally make this a reality.

The time for meaningful change is now, and we are optimistic that President Donald Trump will be the leader to get it done.

Weldon Angelos is a music producer; president of The Weldon Project and a criminal justice reform advocate who received a full presidential pardon from President Donald Trump after serving over 12 years of a federal sentence for marijuana offenses.