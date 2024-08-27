Expand / Collapse search
Disney tries to silence grieving husband, Zuckerberg admits he was a censor, and more from Fox News Opinion

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris is afraid to debate Trump

Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris is afraid to debate Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity says the vice president is missing in action on 'Hannity.'

Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host says the vice president is missing in action. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Kamala Harris is the most left wing major party candidate for the presidency in post-World War II America. Continue reading…

NOW YOU TELL US – Meta CEO Zuckerberg admits he was part of the Biden-Harris censorship scheme. You've been warned, America. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – We may be witnessing the most anti-establishment campaign in modern history. Continue reading…

TULSI GABBARD – I left the Democrat Party and will do all I can to return Donald Trump to the White House. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor highlights the latest video of President Biden's blunders. Continue watching…

Friday Follies: Biden reappears… and it ain’t pretty Video

MOUSING AROUND – Disney tries to silence grieving husband and learns not all news is good news. Continue reading…

UNCONVENTIONAL – Beyonce may not have shown up — but it sounded like Nikki Haley did. Continue reading…

INNOCENT? – Scott Peterson murder case is still making news 20+ years later. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

