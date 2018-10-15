Deroy Murdock: Save the Democrats -- crush them at the polls

The screams from the U.S. Senate gallery during the ayes and noes on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation were the Democratic party’s cries for help. Voters should arrange the major intervention that Democrats sorely need, so they might regain their mental health.

What should have been a solemn occasion — the then-nominee’s supporters and opponents quietly and gracefully waiting to see if he had enough votes to reach the nation’s highest court — instead sounded like chilling shrieks from a psychiatric hospital.

And, frankly, today’s Democratic left resembles an insane asylum.

• Leftist mobs have screamed at Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and other Republicans and hounded them out of restaurants.

• These thugs screamed at Maine’s Susan Collins, Arizona’s Jeff Flake, and Utah’s Orrin Hatch in Capitol Hill elevators and hallways last week.

• Leftists screamed at GOP senators Bob Corker of Tennessee, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and David Perdue of Georgia at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

• Screaming agitators repeatedly interrupted Kavanaugh’s confirmation proceedings and had to be dragged from the Senate Judiciary Committee’s (SJC) hearing room.

Rather than beg these unhinged hooligans to cease and desist, Democratic leaders encouraged their eruptions.

• Senate Democratic whip Dick Durbin of Illinois blessed the outbursts at Kavanaugh’s hearing. Durbin said: “What we heard is the noise of democracy.”

• Representative Maxine Waters, D-Calif., welcomed the anti-GOP dining disruptions. “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd,” she urged fellow Democrats in June. “And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

• “Go to the Hill today,” Senator Cory “Spartacus” Booker, D-N.J., implored fellow leftists in late July. “Please, get up in the face [sic] of some congresspeople.”

• “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for,” Hillary Clinton told CNN Tuesday. “That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength.”

• Eric Holder, Obama’s attorney general, abandoned all legal niceties in a speech Sunday: “When they go low, we kick them,” Holder said to cheers in Georgia. “That’s what this new Democratic party is about.”

Meanwhile, Jackson Cosko, 27, is in serious legal jeopardy after he was arrested during the Kavapocalypse for posting online the private addresses of Republican SJC members. The supposed “intern” for Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, allegedly snuck into the Senate offices of New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan and used the computer system to purloin these privileged data. When a Hassan staffer caught him, police say that Cosko sent that employee a chilling note: “If you tell anyone I will leak it all. Emails signal conversations gmails. Senators children’s health information and socials” or Social Security numbers (emphasis added).

Cosko faces major charges: unlawful entry, identity theft, threats, witness tampering, and illegally posting public officials’ private information.

Meanwhile, Julie Gunlock at American Greatness reports that Cosko is not merely an overexcited undergrad with an unpaid internship. In fact, he is a paid “fellow” with a third-party organization. As such, his job may be to commit just the sort of wrongdoing of which he is accused.

President Trump surveyed these dangers and told voters in Council Bluffs, Iowa: “You don’t hand matches to an arsonist, and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob. And that’s what the Democrats are becoming.”

This opinion piece first appeared at National Review Online.