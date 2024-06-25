Expand / Collapse search
Democrats are hitting reality shows, our age of rage, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Joe Biden’s been hiding out for days Video

Sean Hannity: Joe Biden’s been hiding out for days

Fox News host Sean Hannity predicts the cards will be stacked against former President Trump during Thursday’s debate.

HANNITY – Fox News host predicts the cards will be stacked against former President Trump during Thursday’s debate. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – The Biden versus Trump debates, part one. Continue reading…

LIZ PEEK – Biden's debate bar is terribly low. Trump needs to do only these 5 things to win. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Biden's entire presidency is predicated on a lie that he and the media sold the public. Continue reading…

AGE OF RAGE – We've been here before and here's what happened. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses how Democrats are hitting reality shows — but what reality are they hiding? Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Leading Democrats are hitting reality shows — but what reality are they hiding? Video

MEA MAXIMA CULPA – Snopes finally admits media, Democrats were wrong about Trump. Continue reading…

OCTOBER SURPRISE – Iran's ayatollah wants the nuclear bomb before Nov. 5. Continue reading…

MICRO AGGRESSION MADNESS – Oregon could cost doctors their license. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

06.25.24

