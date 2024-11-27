Democratic Party’s path forward: Lessons from the other side

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a presidential election, the losing party faces a crossroads. The message from voters is clear: take a look in the mirror, recalibrate and prepare to come back stronger by the midterms.

Too often, this process devolves into internal blame games, leadership shuffles and ideological purges that look more like therapy sessions than strategic planning.



Having debated Trump surrogates more than 200 times on right-leaning networks, I’ve seen firsthand how Republicans harness frustration to energize their base and broaden their appeal. Through countless conversations this year, it became clear to me that Donald Trump and his campaign didn’t offer unique solutions or innovative policies. However, what they did offer – better than many Democrats – is a winning narrative built upon the magnitude of change voters seek.

Despite being the party of progressivism, we are hesitant to progress with the evolving political world. We reuse the same candidates, the same message and the same strategies, expecting to achieve new results. To many voters, our party represents the status quo.

RURAL AMERICANS ARE MAD – AND THEY GAVE DEMOCRATS A RECKONING

Our political opponents utilize terms like establishment and the "Swamp" to describe our leaders to skeptical constituents. Voters who are looking for change or a sense of real progress often feel frustrated by what they perceive as an establishment utilizing a repetitive approach to power.

Democrats have the policies to address the country’s top issues, but policy alone doesn’t win elections. Elections are all about telling a story. It’s about meeting voters where they are and weaving their concerns into a compelling, relatable message.

During my time in the state Senate, I saw this dynamic play out during the Great Recession. My constituents cared deeply about affordability. While I worked toward environmental protection, health care reform and infrastructure, I reframed those priorities through the lens of what mattered most to voters’ lives: their wallets.

DEMOCRATS CAN'T BUY ANYTHING LIKE TRUMP'S GENUINE AUTHENTICITY

This cycle, Democrats struggled to connect with voters on that same pressing concern: affordability. Despite the Biden administration’s strong economic indicators – lower unemployment, GDP growth and easing inflation – many Americans didn’t feel the recovery. Gas, grocery and housing costs loomed larger in their minds. Republicans didn’t come to the table to solve these problems; they simply articulated them better, positioning themselves as the champions of change.



Our challenge now is not to redefine who we are but to refocus on how we communicate. At its heart, the Democratic Party is the party of working families, unionized labor and equal opportunity. Yet, we allowed these core values to get buried under competing narratives, in turn confusing voters about what and who we stand for.

Engaging voters requires stepping outside of our comfort zone. As someone who has represented Democratic ideals on right-leaning platforms, I’ve learned the importance of listening to and debating opposing viewpoints. Trump surrogates often reframed issues to put Democrats on the defensive, assuming we’d retreat to moral arguments rather than practical ones.

THE PUBLIC REJECTED LAWFARE WHEN THEY RE-ELECTED TRUMP

Influencing those debates in an unfriendly territory required staying rooted in solutions that resonated with voters’ everyday concerns. This approach – engagement rather than retreat – must guide the party moving forward.

It’s not a sign of weakness to address the concerns of voters who didn’t choose us. It’s leadership. By engaging skeptics, we build trust, strengthen our policies and show Americans that we’re fighting for everyone, not just those already in our corner.

Operating exclusively inside an echo chamber only leads to infighting and excluding coalitions from the Democratic Party.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The Democratic Party’s future isn’t about rewriting our core principles. It’s about better understanding voters' frustrations and aspirations and meeting them with empathy and clarity. Acceptance is key: acceptance of election results, of the concerns that drove voters this cycle, and of the diverse coalitions that call this party home.



This is a moment to look outward, not inward. To meet voters where they are and show them we’re the party of inclusion, empathy and solutions. We’ve spent too much time looking in the mirror.