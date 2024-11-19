Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Beware of the swamp monsters' revenge

They will fight for their natural habitat no matter who they're up against, Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: The swamp monsters will fight for their natural habitat no matter who they're up against

Laura: The swamp monsters will fight for their natural habitat no matter who they're up against

Fox News host Laura Ingraham looks at the president-elect's goal to transform the country despite pushback from lawmakers used to the status quo on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham warns against the "swamp monsters" defending their "natural habitat" against trespassers like the incoming Trump administration on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: A historic win, a popular vote victory? Trump world and hard-working Americans — they're in a great mood. 

We all want to believe that the mandate is undeniable. Trump and Vance, their hard-charging Cabinet nominees, Elon Musk and a Republican House and Senate — how could the goal of transforming government not be reached?

Well, before Trump has the opportunity to really drain the swamp, the swamp monsters will fight for their natural habitat no matter who they're up against…

TRUMP NAMING CABINET OFFICIALS AT ‘WARP SPEED,’ FAR AHEAD OF FIRST TERM PACE

Donald Trump in a blue suit and red tie pumps his fist in the air and looks up

Then-Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives to speak at a campaign event at Nassau Coliseum, Wednesday, Sept.18, 2024, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Well, the swampy defenders of the status quo find ways to survive, and this includes setting traps for trespassers. 

And while the Democrats still have power on Capitol Hill, they want to hamstring Trump by forcing hundreds of billions of dollars in wasteful and even destructive year-end spending, including spending for programs and initiatives that voters don't want or support, like they've done, of course, so many times before. We've been through this. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.