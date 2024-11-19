LAURA INGRAHAM: Beware of the swamp monsters' revenge

Fox News host Laura Ingraham warns against the "swamp monsters" defending their "natural habitat" against trespassers like the incoming Trump administration on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: A historic win, a popular vote victory? Trump world and hard-working Americans — they're in a great mood.

We all want to believe that the mandate is undeniable. Trump and Vance, their hard-charging Cabinet nominees, Elon Musk and a Republican House and Senate — how could the goal of transforming government not be reached?

Well, before Trump has the opportunity to really drain the swamp, the swamp monsters will fight for their natural habitat no matter who they're up against…

Well, the swampy defenders of the status quo find ways to survive, and this includes setting traps for trespassers.

And while the Democrats still have power on Capitol Hill, they want to hamstring Trump by forcing hundreds of billions of dollars in wasteful and even destructive year-end spending, including spending for programs and initiatives that voters don't want or support, like they've done, of course, so many times before. We've been through this.