Rep. Eric Swalwell: Democratic convention spotlights party united by shared values, this common goal

This week, Democrats from across the country will come together to formally nominate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for president and vice president of the United States.

Progressives, Blue Dogs, moderates, East Coasters, and West Coasters will unite around our shared values and common goal: Extinguish the corrupt, incompetent Trump presidency.

The convention offers Americans from all walks of life the opportunity to hear from our party’s leaders. The lineup of speakers includes a wide array of opinions, each offering a unique view on how to solve our country’s most pressing problems.

And while the Republican Party would like to paint this diversity of voices as a weakness, I see it as a strength.

The convention gives us an opportunity to come together to build back a better, stronger, fairer America — an America where everyone gets a say in the process. Whether it be creating an economy that works for everyone, or achieving universal, quality affordable health care for all, Democrats are united in the fight for equality, justice and opportunity for everyone, regardless of income, race or religion.

Our nation is facing unprecedented challenges, and this year’s convention doesn’t shy away from that. Early on, we took the threat of the coronavirus seriously and thus were able to plan a jam-packed event with speakers from across the ideological spectrum.

On their face, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Gov. John Kasich, President Barack Obama, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. attorney Sally Yates may not seem like a group of people that would come together to support the same platform — but that’s the power of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Biden-Harris is a true unity ticket: Biden started his career post-law school as a public defender; Harris as a prosecutor. Years later in their careers, they would meet as competitors for our party’s nomination. Today, they are the team America needs to solve our most pressing challenges.

Joe Biden has served in public life for nearly a half-century. Democrats and Republicans alike know him as an empathic, uniting voice. He’s a decent, steady, seasoned fighter and exactly the leader we need in these uncertain times.

This ticket represents the very best of our party.

As vice president, Biden fought hard for the Affordable Care Act and knows the difference reliable, affordable health care can make in someone’s life. In the midst of one of the greatest public health crises of our lifetime, this isn’t lost on him. He’s a champion for middle-class workers and served for decades in the Senate, negotiating deals with the Republican Party and pushing hard to make sure working families were heard.

The first Black and Indian American woman to represent California in the U.S. Senate, Kamala Harris is a living example of the American Dream and has made a career out of ensuring everyone can achieve it. She fought tirelessly for those who were marginalized or forgotten when she worked in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

When she went on to become attorney general of California and a U.S. senator, that fighting spirit only grew stronger. Trump’s sexist comments, calling her “mean” and “nasty,” glide right off her back as she sets an example for women and girls everywhere to not allow herself to be defined by weak men.

This ticket represents the very best of our party. Pragmatic, thoughtful and empathic leaders are what our country is crying out for and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliver that 10 times over.

Throughout the next week, we’ll hear lots of different ideas about the way this country could be run. It would be disingenuous to say we agree on everything. We don’t. But that’s OK. The range of experiences and ideas that our party brings to the national stage is what makes us so strong.

Democrats are working-class Americans, they’re scientists and doctors, they’re frontline workers and teachers, they’re stay-at-home moms and dads, they’re farmers and cattle ranchers, they’re business leaders and media moguls, they’re engineers and librarians, they’re veterans and Gold Star families, they’re you and me and every single one of us gets a seat at the table.

Progress can be incremental. It can be frustrating and daunting and never quite right. But change is all around us. This ticket is a window into what America looks like and also what America could be. An America that is governed by seasoned leaders, by women of color, by those who come from humble beginnings and don’t have Ivy League degrees. An America where everyone gets a chance to make their voice heard, even if not everyone agrees.

The week ahead will surely give us a peek at the better days to come, and I look forward to officially nominating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to build back our nation stronger than ever before.

