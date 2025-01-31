DAVID MARCUS: Dem senators' shameless antics show why party is in shambles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A stunning new poll this week found that a mere 31% of Americans have a favorable view of the Democratic Party, with a whopping 57% viewing it negatively, and if you want to know why, look no further than the shameful antics of lefty senators in this month’s confirmation hearings.

What emerged through all the snide screeching and sarcastic snobbery is a Democratic Party that is pushing a Big Pharmaceutical agenda, agitating for forever wars, obsessed to the point of mania with January 6, and that believes the Army should be performing sex change operations.

And they wonder why they lost the election.

In a pair of hearings featuring Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, the Democrats railed against his views on food and health, while ignoring the chronic disease and overprescription of drugs for our kids he seeks to address.

Sen. Bernie Sanders was specifically called out by RFK Jr. in the hearing for taking $1.5 million dollars from Big Pharma, to which the Vermont Senator shot back, "out of $200 million!" while insisting that money came from pharmaceutical workers.

The American people aren’t dumb, they know that big pharma employees are, by and large, big fans of big pharma, and what RFK, Jr. was pointing out was that so are most Democrats in Congress.

When it came to Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s pick for director of National Intelligence, Sen. Mark Kelly D-Ariz., gravely expressed concern that her criticism of Middle East regime change wars was somehow Russian propaganda, not a legitimate policy position.

To this Gabbard wisely responded, "My fear was a repeat of the deployment of another half a million soldiers like we saw in Iraq toward what was the Obama administration’s goal, which was regime change in Syria."

Avoiding new wars is a big part of why Trump was elected and Kamala Harris was defeated. The American people want a sound foreign policy, not simply a knee-jerk reaction to whatever dictators around the globe say or do.

But the Democrats weren’t done impugning the president’s nominees. They saved particular ire for Kash Patel, who Trump tapped to head the FBI.

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., leading purveyor of the Russian Collusion Hoax, at one point asked the nominee to stand and face the Capitol Police in the room while the senator discussed Patel’s efforts to help the families of those imprisoned for the Capitol riot.

First of all, these are exactly the kinds of stupid antics that make Americans furious, and second, Schiff needs to realize that voters rejected Democrats' constant hemming and hawing about January 6, they just want a fair FBI that doesn’t target political enemies.

Finally, in Pete Hegseth’s hearing for the top spot at the Pentagon, Democrats seemed more interested in making sure mothers can serve in combat and that the military perform sex change operations than ensuring the lethality and readiness of our armed forces.

What we witnessed this month in the senate is not just a Democratic Party out of touch with the American people, but one that isn’t even in the same ideological galaxy.

Voters made clear that they want to Make America Healthy Again, they don’t want forever wars, they don’t want politics in the FBI, and they want a military focused on fighting, not social justice. The Senate Democrats seem to oppose all of this.

These are the wages of a political party that has spent the last decade solely defining itself as the opposite of Trump. Whatever Trump says or does, they’re against it. It is the only platform they have left.

And Trump knows and uses this fact, by putting himself on the common sense side of issue after issue, he forces Democrats, or maybe we should say tricks them, into defending the absurd and indefensible.

A glass-half-full Democrat may look at the abysmal poll numbers and say that this is natural after a big loss, or that there is plenty of time to fix it before the next election, but they have to want to fix it, and know what to fix.

In order to do this, Democrats must take their laser focus away from Donald Trump and his pugnacious braggadocio and put that focus where it belongs, on the American people.

If they don’t, if Democrats remain nothing more than the Anti-Trump party, then their period in the political wilderness could last a very, very long time.