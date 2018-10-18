David Bossie: Anti-Trump and anti-GOP mobs act like thugs, while Trump-hating media spare them criticism

The anti-Trump media – obsessed with spreading negative and often inaccurate coverage of the president – continue to ignore the dangerous violence, intimidation tactics, threats, bullying and harassment by the professional paid left-wing protest industry.

While the mainstream media had no problem wrongly labeling peaceful Tea Party protesters in 2010 as “the mob,” they are closing their eyes to the real unhinged mob behavior emanating now from the radical left.

What will it take for the political operatives in the mainstream media to snap out of their Trump Derangement Syndrome and at long last say it’s time for their allies on the far left to tone it down?

Wednesday the violence from the left reared its ugly head yet again. An employee of the George Soros-funded Democratic thug operation American Bridge 21st Century, founded by David Brock, was arrested on a battery charge.

Mike Stark was accused of grabbing and twisting the arm of the female campaign manager for Nevada Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt, and of refusing to let go of the woman.

Stark is a known repeat offender. The Brock-Soros American Bridge outfit is apparently paying people to conduct hostile activities.

Stark was found guilty of a misdemeanor in February for engaging in sinister activities at a campaign event for Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie in 2017.

Over the summer, Stark was reportedly seen intimidating and harassing the campaign of Republican U.S. Rep. Barbara Comstock in Northern Virginia. Stark was allegedly congregating with a group of supporters of Comstock’s Democratic opponent Jennifer Wexton at the time.

Stark has also been arrested and accused of assaulting a female staffer for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke after a congressional hearing. Additionally, Stark has been identified as allegedly stalking and harassing Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

American Bridge at long last fired Stark Wednesday. The only reason I can imagine as to why David Brock didn’t fire him months ago is because he thought Stark was doing a good job.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. – who was attacked by a neighbor and hospitalized with serious injuries last year – was exactly right when he asked recently: “Are Democrats paying to incite violence?”

Along with the mainstream media, George Soros, David Brock and company are aiding and abetting the violent eruption on the left.

Will former President Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, or House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California stand up and say enough is enough?

I doubt they will.

The godmother of the anti-Trump resistance, Hillary Clinton, recently said that Democrats will only be civil if they win control of Congress in November. I guess that’s part of the reason why Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., now needs police protection.

The accusations against Stark portray him as the poster-boy for Democratic-financed harassment, violence and thuggery – but he’s far from alone.

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California has angrily called for the harassment of members of President Trump’s Cabinet and other Trump administration officials.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was harassed at her home and in a restaurant by angry left-wingers.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and a group she was with were kicked out of a restaurant because she works for the president of the United States.

Two Republican candidates were assaulted in Minnesota.

Over 200 people were arrested when they disrupted now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearings.

Former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder recently appeared to advocate violence – though he lamely denied it – when he said “when they go low, we kick them.”

A threatening letter was sent to the home of Republican Sen. Susan Collins in Maine by a writer angry that she voted to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The writer claimed the letter contained the deadly poison ricin – but fortunately, it did not.

But could a far-left criminal take the next step and actually send poison to a Republican lawmaker in the future?

“I will not live in fear,” Collins said. “I will not be intimidated.” The senator and members of her staff have also received other threats for her principled vote in favor of Kavanaugh.

Protesters shouted at Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona in an elevator in the Capitol for believing in the presumption of innocence in America in the Kavanaugh confirmation.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife were forced from a Washington restaurant by the anti-Kavanaugh mob. In Houston, Cruz campaign signs were destroyed by a perpetrator screaming: “I hate Ted Cruz!”

And the chaos in Portland, Oregon turned ugly when it was recently reported that an angry mob of protesters bullied “an elderly motorist” and verbally attacked a “senior citizen in a wheelchair.” All this while the city’s mayor supports police watching it all happen from afar.

This insanity needs to be called out for what it is and stopped before it’s too late. When will the liberal leaders in the mainstream media, academia, and the Democratic Party make the call to rein in this thuggish behavior once and for all?

Do these leaders truly hate President Trump more than they love their country? With each day that goes by, the answers is appearing to be a resounding yes. That’s a sad commentary on the Democratic Party that voters should keep in mind when they cast their ballots on Nov. 6 in the midterm elections.