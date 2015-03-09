Daschle Taxes

**FILE** In this Dec. 11, 2008 file photo, President-elect Barack Obama, right, stands with Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, former Senate Majority Leader Thomas Daschle, during a news conference in Chicago. Daschle, President Barack Obama's choice to head the Health and Human Services Department, apologized Monday, Feb. 2, 2009 to the Senate panel that will decide his fate, saying he was "deeply embarrassed and disappointed" about failing to pay more than $120,000 in taxes. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)