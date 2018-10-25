Expand / Collapse search
Daniel Henninger: The October surprise arrives

Daniel Henninger
By Daniel Henninger | The Wall Street Journal
It looks as if the 2018 election’s October Surprise is about to arrive -- from Honduras.

There they are -- all 7,000 or so of them meandering across Mexico, on television 24/7 and the front pages every day. Unavoidably, everyone is forced to shape an opinion about it. Unavoidably, it’s political.

Most media coverage runs on two joined tracks. One, the caravan is a human tragedy. Two, Donald Trump and the Republicans are, needless to say, on the wrong political side of the tragedy.

Does this sound familiar?

Keep reading Daniel Henninger's column in The Wall Street Journal.

