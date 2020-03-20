Peggy Noonan: Coronavirus crisis -- We need time to absorb all this

This is a quick piece that touches on where we are, where we may be going, and an attitude for the journey.

The screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan once said the films of Akira Kurosawa were distinguished by this dynamic: The villain has arrived while the hero is evolving. That’s what made his films great, the sense of an implacable bad guy encountering a good guy who is alive, capable of changing, who is in fact changing because of and in order to beat back the bad guy and make things safe again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The villain is here in the form of an illness. A lot of the heroes of this story are evolving every day into something we’ll look back on months and years hence and say, “Wow, LOOK what she did.” “What guts that guy showed.” People are going to pull from themselves things they didn’t know were there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But now, at this stage in the drama, most of the heroes are also busy absorbing. We are all of us every day trying to absorb the new reality, give it time to settle into us.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING PEGGY NOONAN'S COLUMN IN THE WALL STREET JOURNAL