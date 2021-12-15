China Olympic sponsors must hold Beijing accountable

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The spirit of the Olympic Games has always been to celebrate the world’s best athletes and appreciate the talent, diversity and culture that each participating country brings to the world stage. Unfortunately, the backdrop of the Winter 2022 Olympic Games is one of genocide, violence and terror.

The Biden administration last week announced a diplomatic boycott of next year’s Games, which means no U.S. official will be in attendance. Given China’s complete disregard for human rights, this was the right choice.

Our athletes have trained their whole lives for the chance to compete on the world stage, and a full boycott of the Games would be unfair to them. But those sponsoring the Games have an obligation to shine a light on these continued abuses, and to use their millions of dollars in advertising and promotion for good.

CHINA-WTO EXPERIMENT FAILED – PRO-AMERICAN CAPITALISM IS THE WAY FORWARD

Corporate sponsors such as Airbnb, Proctor & Gamble and Coca-Cola are investing over $3 billion in the Beijing and 2024 Paris Olympics on advertisement and sponsorship. These sponsors will reach of billions of people, and that’s why earlier this week I sent a letter to 17 major corporate sponsors urging them to use these powerful platforms to raise awareness on the countless atrocities being performed by the Chinese government.

The list of human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is as horrific as it is long

Forced sterilizations, labor camps and murder are happening right now against Uyghur and other Muslim minorities. Freedom of speech and civil liberties have been targeted and repressed in Hong Kong.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai mysteriously disappeared from the public eye after accusing a retired top Chinese Communist Party official of sexual assault earlier this month. The Women’s Tennis Association recently announced that their organization would no longer include China in their tours. This is a major turning point for our global community, our athletes and those who are no longer willing to turn a blind eye to these abuses.

The list of human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is as horrific as it is long. Beijing does not deserve to host the Olympics, which is why in March, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and I sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee requesting the Games be moved out of Beijing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

As a member of the Congressional Executive Commission on China, I had the opportunity to speak directly to these corporate sponsors during a hearing in July. I asked them, "Will you use your public platforms like social media to raise awareness on the atrocities being performed by the Chinese government to end its abuses and to pressure China to end its human rights violations?" Their answers were vague and noncommittal.

Many of the companies that are sponsoring Team USA and the 2022 Winter Olympics felt compelled to speak out over the last year in support of domestic political and social protests. Coca-Cola spoke out loudly against laws passed in Georgia. Visa said, "Change starts here" and highlighted their focus on "global acceptance." Airbnb condemned "racism, bigotry and hate." But where are their statements against the human rights abuses happening right now in China?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I know for many of these corporations, this type of campaign for the truth is not easy. But we cannot let the CCP use the Olympic stage for their communist propaganda. Not while millions of people in Communist China are suppressed, intimidated, silenced and abused.

We must hold the CCP accountable and protect the freedoms of religion and speech for all. Our athletes, and our world, deserve better.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM REP. MICHELLE STEEL