Charlie Kirk: American universities are now 'mob' assembly lines

Imagine that a person selects you to fill a position you have always dreamed of having. Before you step into your new role, groups of people suddenly begin to accuse you of wrongdoing in a whole variety of areas of your life. None of the accusations carry any proof and your family and friends all come to your defense. Nonetheless, people currently inside the organization believe that just the fact that the accusations are being made, coupled with the discomfort you seem to be causing people, is enough reason to not let you step into the position.

I’m talking about the recent confirmation process of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, right? Wrong. I’m talking about what has been happening on college campuses to conservative professors and students for the past two decades. That is where the Kavanaugh mob was trained. That is where fresh mob members are currently being produced for future battles.

College campuses have been the canary in the coal mine foreshadowing what was to come in the country as a whole. The problem is that there have been tens of thousands of canaries but instead of dying; they are singing as loudly as they can in a discordant, anti-American choir.

In my new book, Campus Battlefield-How conservatives can win the battle on college campuses and why it matters (Post Hill Press 2018), I share stories from the front regarding just how difficult it is to be a conservative student or professor in almost every postsecondary educational institution today. What is happening on our campuses goes far beyond the rebellion that started in the 1980’s over teaching ideas whose origin was from DWEMs (Dead-White-European-Males). Today, our universities have turned into assembly line manufacturers of militant, close-minded, anti- American young people.

The approach is multi-faceted. Here are some of the integrated parts:

Curriculum: The texts and supplemental content are being selected with the intention of re-interpreting American history, Western history, and the history on mankind in general. Course content is being heavily weighted towards globalism and multiculturalism with inconvenient truths being omitted or negatively spun.

Professors: Opinion polling of university professors across the United States consistently shows them to be overwhelmingly liberal. This would be acceptable if they were checking their opinions at the classroom door and just encouraging students to think and come to their own conclusions. They are not. Increasingly they have been forcing their opinions onto their students, up to and including failing grades for expressing conservative ideas.

Administration: The administration at our universities have been complicit in this effort by creating school policies that stifle dissent, allow free speech only in certain designated campus areas, permit disruptive and sometimes violent protests, and establish codes of behavior and speech that label dissent as hate and thus subject to disciplinary action.

Student Organizations: Groups thought to be free associations of students are often funded by outside parties including that most nefarious of all villains, George Soros. Funding for some of these groups is actually provided through the tuition and fees that parents save for and students borrow to pay. The administration pitches in by making it difficult for groups like ours, Turning Point USA, to be granted permission for campus charters

I have recounted on numerous occasions the fortuitous encounter I had with conservative investor Foster Friess at the 2012 Republican Convention in Tampa. I was 18 at the time and Turning Point USA was only a seedling. In the brief moment I had to shake his hand and make an appeal for his help, I told him that I intended to create the MoveOn.org of the right. That impressed him enough to become a founding supporter of what is now the largest campus-based activism group in the United States.

I have kept my promise, but the fight is more difficult than even I imagined.

While freedom-loving people like libertarians and conservatives wish to provide the illumination of facts and the focus of reason for young people so that they might see and think clearly, those who call themselves progressives favor the classic totalitarian tactic of indoctrination. They want young people to stop thinking and start believing. They know that if they can make that happen they will send those young people out into the world almost like sleeper agents, ready to be activated into mob behavior with little more than the snap of a finger.

This is exactly what you saw take place in the Kavanaugh proceedings. When Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations were made public, all of those militant and robotic minds were awakened and called into action. I personally confronted many of them during protests and attempted to engage in genuine conversation. They would have none of it. In their mind, they were right simply because I was wrong.

Many who watched these encounters on my video posts were shocked. They weren’t used to seeing adults behave in such a belligerent and irrational manner. To me, it didn’t even raise my pulse rate. I’ve seen it all before and all too often on the college campuses where Turning Point engages in pushing back against this sort of mindlessness every single day.

What I desperately need readers to understand is that what you saw take place in the Kavanaugh hearings and are seeing in other American venues is not a new and sudden phenomenon. It is the result of a carefully planned production process inside the factories of American universities.

The product that has been in production at those facilities for decades is one that seeks to undermine traditional American life and values. The battle to stop this process is worth fighting. We can’t surrender our youth to leave the university at the age of 22 with nothing to look forward to except 60 more years of restlessness and hatred.

I’ve dedicated my life to this fight. Your participation is most welcomed.