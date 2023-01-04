Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION
Published

California Governor Newsom starts second term Friday, will his next stop be the White House?

Leftist policies like COVID-19 gag rule for doctors and pro-union mandates could pose roadblock for Newsom

Chuck DeVore
By Chuck DeVore | Fox News
close
CA Gov. Gavin Newsom pushes for reparations for descendants of slaves Video

CA Gov. Gavin Newsom pushes for reparations for descendants of slaves

'The Big Sunday Show' panelist weigh in on California's Reparation Task Force expected to recommend giving $223K to all slave descendants in California for 'housing discrimination.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, 55, will be sworn into his second and last term on Friday, Jan. 6. This marks the start of Newsom’s 26th consecutive year in elected office. 

Given Newsom’s ambitions and age, will he run for president in 2024? 

Newsom, like Vice President Kamala Harris, got his political start when former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown appointed him to the city’s Parking and Traffic Commission. The next year, Brown appointed Newsom to fill a vacancy on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors — at age 29. 

CALIFORNIA RINGS IN 2023 WITH NEW LAWS ON ABORTION, TRANSGENDER YOUTH, AND ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT POLICE

Seen from one vantage, Newsom has several strengths. He’s governor of the most-populous state. California is the vanguard of the progressive left in both politics and culture. California is the source of most of the funds Democrats raise, with $369 million raised in the 2022 midterms, 65% more than from second-place New York.  

Workers carry strike signs outside of a unionized Starbucks Coffee on Katella Avenue in Anaheim as they join fellow workers and those at more than 100 other unionized locations nationwide on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in a Red Cup Rebellion, one-day unfair labor practice strike. California Gov. Newsom is pushing for increased unionization of fast food workers.

Workers carry strike signs outside of a unionized Starbucks Coffee on Katella Avenue in Anaheim as they join fellow workers and those at more than 100 other unionized locations nationwide on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in a Red Cup Rebellion, one-day unfair labor practice strike. California Gov. Newsom is pushing for increased unionization of fast food workers. (Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

And Newsom starts 2023 with several new left-wing laws he signed: a COVID-19 gag rule law that threatens to revoke the licenses of doctors who stray from the party line on the virus; a law, SB 107, making California a "sanctuary state" for out of state minors trafficked into the state to have so-called "gender-affirming care" — in other words, sterility-causing castrations, hysterectomies, double mastectomies, and hormone treatment; another law allowing nurses to perform abortions without a supervising doctor in the first trimester; and, finally, a law creating a 10-member appointed council to set wages and working conditions for fast food restaurants with the ultimate goal being to unionize all 700,000 fast food workers — almost doubling stagnating membership of non-government union members. 

But even as Newsom’s progressive successes in California multiply, will it be enough to help him earn the Democratic nomination for president or to win election in 2024?  

Likely in anticipation of a 2024 challenge, President Joe Biden has pushed for a complete reordering of the Democratic primary calendar, pushing South Carolina to the front of the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, while also moving Georgia and Michigan ahead. This move is widely seen as boosting Biden — and Harris — with Black Democratic voters seen as being less receptive to Newsom’s woke cultural agenda.  

Should Biden decline to run, or should Newsom successfully make the case that it’s time to move to a new generation of leadership — Newsom would be 57 at the start of new presidential term, Biden, 82 — Newsom would confront another, even bigger challenge: he’s (accurately) seen as far left.  

California county puts state leaders on notice with a threat to secede: We will 'fight for our fair share' Video

Newsom, as California’s governor, is further to the left in both character and deed than was Biden before his election in 2020. Biden’s big advantage then was the moderate image he cultivated with the media’s ready assistance. Newsom has no such moderate mask — he’s as woke as they come, potentially setting up a titanic struggle in 2024 that would be more about philosophy than personality.  

And what about that California philosophy? How might the rest of the nation view the Golden State and its governor?  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

California, for all its natural attributes and tremendous goodwill built up over generations, is living on its legacy — the water system that makes life possible for the two-thirds of residents who live in Southern California, the freeway system, the vaunted University of California — all were developed 50 to 100 years ago — with little progress since.  

Meanwhile, California’s nation-leading income taxes, crushing regulatory climate, rocketing energy costs due to climate change rules, and over-the-top COVID-19 lockdowns, have accelerated the state’s population loss. And to top it off, California’s budget widely swung from a $97 billion surplus to a projected $25 billion deficit in the coming fiscal year. 

FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds up a lottery ball at the California Lottery Headquarters on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif., while drawing numbers for California's new vaccine incentive program. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds up a lottery ball at the California Lottery Headquarters on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif., while drawing numbers for California's new vaccine incentive program. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

It appears that some of the Golden State’s luster is becoming tarnished. California has become a nice place to visit (if you can keep your rental car from being broken into), but people just don’t want to live there anymore. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Not to worry though; should Newsom manage to get himself elected president, he’ll be able to save California. He’ll do this by applying the vast and expanding powers of the unelected administrative state to erase meaningful differences between states — essentially, bringing every state down to California’s level via a flood of executive orders. 

When the nation has become San Francisco, and we’re no longer able to move to freedom, the promised workers’ utopia will be awesome. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM CHUCK DeVORE

Chuck DeVore is a vice president with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, was elected to the California legislature, is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, and the author of the new book, "Crisis of the House Never United."