Wall Street Journal Editorial Board: Buttigieg, Klobuchar back Biden -- Welcome to the stop Sanders moment

Amy Klobuchar’s decision to drop out of the Democratic presidential race and endorse Joe Biden could be a turning point as the party tries to consolidate around a candidate to defeat Bernie Sanders. Sen. Klobuchar’s announcement comes a day after her debate-stage nemesis Pete Buttigieg also exited. He has also endorsed Mr. Biden.

Mr. Sanders hopes to achieve escape velocity in the race for the Democratic nomination as 14 states vote Tuesday. He’s taken advantage of devoted progressive support in a divided field to win the most votes in the first three contests before losing in South Carolina.

Yet elected Democrats now appear to be rallying to slow down Mr. Sanders’s accumulation of delegates. Whatever the Vermont Senator says about his agenda being in the tradition of Franklin Roosevelt, his socialist economics and left-wing foreign policy are more polarizing and extreme than what the party has stood for even at its most leftward moments. Down-ballot Democrats are worried if Mr. Sanders is at the top of the ticket.

The wave of endorsements since Mr. Biden’s South Carolina romp, including from establishment figures like former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, has added to the former Vice President’s momentum. An endorsement from Barack Obama might make the most difference for Mr. Biden, but so far the former President has been studiously silent.

