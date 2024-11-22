Expand / Collapse search
Bragg versus Trump, Laken Riley's murderer, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff
Published
HANNITY – Fox News host says the Democratic Party has turned radically left. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Worried about the national debt? Continue reading…

RILEY GAINES – Battling for fairness in women’s sports is risky but necessary. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Jaguar rebrand has everyone talking when they aren't actually puking. Continue reading…

KAROL – Is the woke era over? Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor says Democrats are in 'disarray' following President-elect Donald Trump's victory. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Tribalism is dead, policy matters Video

BRAGG VS. TRUMP – NYC is drowning in crime. How does convicting the former president make us safe? Continue reading…

BACK-TO-OFFICE – Vivek's mandate could finally eradicate the deep state. Continue reading…

GUILTY – Laken Riley's murderer deserves the death penalty. Continue reading…

11.22.24

