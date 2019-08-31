Bradley Blakeman: Labor unions and members should support Republicans – Dems take workers for granted

This Labor Day weekend it's important to not only honor our workforce but also pledge to protect and grow it. Republicans are doing just that, and deserve the support of more union members as a result.

Labor unions and their members need to work with Republicans on issues they agree on.

For too long, union support has been taken for granted by Democrats. Many Democrats believe union members have nowhere else to go. I believe union leaders should be pushing back, letting Democrats know that in 2020 and beyond they will be looking elsewhere for candidates to support in federal, state and local elections.

BERNIE SANDERS CALLS FOR DOUBLING UNION MEMBERSHIP, SCRAPPING ‘RIGHT TO WORK’ LAWS

Today unions represent one out of 10 workers in this country. America was built and maintained in large part by skilled union labor and this should continue.

Republicans have an opportunity to expand the support they receive from union leadership and members, building on inroads the party made when President Trump was elected.

The GOP has a lot to offer and should make a concerted effort to win union backing. The party has a solid labor record to run on.

Unions exist to provide good-paying jobs, benefits and protections for workers. That's exactly what Republican leaders subscribe to as well.

President Trump has been good for labor on important issues like jobs, trade, national security and health care, to name a few.

Trump negotiated, and Republicans have supported, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Unfortunately, this trade agreements is being blocked by Democrats who refuse to take it up in the House.

One of Trump’s key objectives in the renegotiation was to ensure that the USMCA benefits American workers. The U.S., Mexico and Canada have agreed to place strong labor obligations in the core of the trade agreement and make them fully enforceable.

Included is a requirement that Mexico commit to specific legislative actions that provide for the effective recognition of collective bargaining rights. The agreement requires the parties to legally adopt and practice labor rights recognized by the International Labor Organization.

In addition, the revamped USMCA includes provisions aimed at prohibiting the importation of goods produced by forced labor, addresses violence against workers exercising their labor rights, and ensures that migrant workers are protected under labor laws.

To support higher-paying North American jobs, the deal contains new trade rules requiring that 40 percent to 45 percent of car components be made by workers earning at least $16 an hour.

Many Democrats running for president in 2020 are vowing to end the private delivery of health care as we know it. They seek “Medicare-for-all," which would effectively curb the ability of unions to bargain for health care on behalf of workers – one of the greatest benefits organized labor can offer.

Who needs a union if the government is the only game in town for benefits? Government benefits are a floor and a ceiling.

Republicans seek to protect the delivery, availability and affordability of a robust national private health care system to complement the government’s obligation to provide Medicaid and Medicare for some. Unions should support this.

Republicans also are working hard to prevent the off-shoring of American jobs, in hopes of preserving good-paying union jobs.

Recently American Airlines announced plans to repair its aircraft in foreign countries, raising concerns that those significantly lower-paid workers may not be skilled enough to adhere to vital safety standards.

We cannot allow profits to get in the way of security and jobs.

I do not want less-skilled foreign laborers to “fix” my airliner. You can't pull over at 40,000 feet if a repair is defective.

