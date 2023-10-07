It's Black vs. brown in Democrat cities now, thanks to Biden's open border foolishness

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Editor's note: The following column was first published on johnkassnews.com.

The last time the black vs. brown tension was this thick, you could cut a chunk and fry it as the Black Lives Matter riots were tearing Chicago into pieces.

Black protesters led by media-protected white leftists tore up downtown to hurt Donald Trump’s re-election prospects. This was their insurrection. It took lives and cost billions of dollars in damages in cities across America. They tore up the downtowns and black neighborhoods and black-owned businesses. Then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot was in literal panic. But in Chicago, the BLM rioters and their white Democrat Socialist handlers did not tear up the old and iconic Latino neighborhoods on 18th and 26th street.

Why is that?

Because Latino street gangs publicly threatened to shoot Black Lives Matter rioters if they were found in the Hispanic neighborhoods.

And so, BLM backed off.

But now? The tension, if not the physical damages are high, with longtime black residents told to step off the corner, to step back and give their place in line to illegal Latin immigrants who are being courted as new prospective voters by Biden Democrats.

Black voters have been betrayed. Down deep, they must know this. Will they stay angry and vote that anger? Urban political history tells me no, that the Democrats will come up with some shiny object to lure them all back to the Democrat political plantation.

I keep wondering whether another Malcolm X will be born again to come in anger and violence. This cycle of political betrayal and anger is not only happening in Chicago but in all the other major urban centers from New York to Los Angeles.

President Joe Biden’s failed immigration policy is completely broken and collapses in pieces upon the heads of the people, increasing tension and animosity to the point of violence, even as the Mexican drug cartels rule America’s southern border and city residents–including black Democrats who’ve been loyal to their party are told to make room for the newcomers.

"I say this to my friends, I very seldom say it in what I call in mixed company—we blacks far too often we’re holding the door open for everyone else and we’re last once again," said former longtime Chicago Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) to Jeff Carlin and me on our WGN podcast "The Chicago Way."

"We try to house them, clothe them and provide services, but come on now, we cannot adequately take care of those who are coming here and take care of those who are native Chicagoans. We just don’t have the resources," said Sawyer.

It was Joe Biden who, at the beginning of his last campaign called for immigrants both legal and illegal to rush to the southern border, and "surge to get across."

It was Biden who was desperate to win support of the hard left that now runs the Democratic Party, so eager to out-Bernie Bernie Sanders, driven to secure the favor of the hard left white progressives who now run his administration. He cut a deal with the hard left against his own country.

Who lost out? The white working class that was once the bedrock of the Democrat Party, but they were sold out on illegal immigration. And they moved to Trump. And now black voters have been sold out. You see them interviewed, the media calls them "activists" as if to minimalize them or at best put them in some pigeonhole.

It was Biden who called for the surge. And desperate migrants heard his call as a promise that his arms would be as wide open as our southern border. His wish came true.

Now Biden owns it. All of it.

So when did the surge begin? Maybe right around the time of a September 2019 Democratic presidential debate, as Biden was accused by Univision journalist Jorge Ramos of supporting deportations of illegal immigrants when he was vice president in the Obama administration.

Ramos: "Are you prepared to say tonight that you and President (Barack) Obama made a mistake (on deportations)? Why should Latinos trust you?"

Biden answered by criticizing Donald Trump’s handling of migrants at the border, defending Obama and adding:

"I would in fact make sure that there is, that we immediately surge to the border — all those people are seeking asylum. They deserve to be heard," Biden said. "That’s who we are. We’re a nation that says, ‘If you want to flee and you’re fleeing oppression, you should come.’"

Flee they did. And come they did, surging. Some came wearing Biden T-shirts reading, "Biden, please let us in." He let them in. They told their friends. Now millions have come across–many illegally–and only recently as black city residents became angry did the corporate legacy media bother to tell their stories.

Now the chaos plagues the Democrats, so that they engage in their favorite pastimes: whining and performative art. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker sends his "public letter" to Joe Biden, begging for money, warning that Biden’s border policy is unsustainable.

"First and foremost, I recommend that there be one person in the federal government who works directly for you in the White House who can lead the oversight of our nation’s efforts at the border," Pritzker wrote.

"Right now, we have too many different federal department contacts — who are uncoordinated with one another — that handle various programs related to this humanitarian crisis. A single office with an identified leader must be assigned to work for the cities and states across the silos of government to manage the challenges we all face," said Pritzker.

At the beginning of Biden’s term the Democrats controlled the House and the Senate. Biden pushed through a federal bailout of spendthrift Democrat cities. It was regarded as a tricky strategy. Beltway journalists congratulated Team Biden on their tactical brilliance in taking tax dollars away from red states to subsidize the blue cities in blue states like Illinois.

Now, I don’t think there is a national appetite for another migrant bailout, not with inflation tearing at American savings.

But the millions of illegal and legal Latino migrants that Biden welcomed and encouraged just keep coming. You see them on TV news. They will demand social services. If they don’t get what they want they will become angry. They will take what they want.

And longtime city residents, in Chicago, in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Detroit and elsewhere will be told. Keep holding open that door.

Hold it wide and smile.

Remember it was Biden who told black voters that Republican Mitt Romney would "put y’all back in chains." Blacks supported him. Last campaign, he told black voters "If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black."

Put y’all back in chains. You ain’t black.

The cities are unlivable. Immigrants sleep in the police stations. Schools are overcrowded. Hospitals and health care are overrun and overwhelmed. Eight million illegal immigrants in less than three years from Biden’s policies. The future Democrat vote and the cities be damned.

The illegal migrants come for the same welfare check the legal "asylum seekers" demand. And Democrats are seeding the ground to come to taxpayers to ask for more money.

When does Biden pay for what he’s doing on the open border and to the cities?

When do black Democrats say "I’m done Democrats, I’m not voting for you anymore?"

I asked Sawyer this:

"I think it’s coming close John," he said. "Black people starting to realize that we’re dismissed once again."

Dismissed again…I’d like to think their pride would well up, that it would begin to boil, that they’d say they’re tired of being betrayed by the white lefties who manipulate them, and sick of Democrats who whisper old racist slogans to keep them in line, sick of media dumbing down what they say and what they feel and that they’re tired of all of it. And, that they’d stand up for themselves.

But they don’t stand up, do they? Instead, they just shut up and take it, like urban Democrats have been doing for years, taken advantage of, and dismissed, but still obediently holding open that door wide.