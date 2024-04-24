Biden's Title IX rule disaster latest in plan to destroy what's left of our country's moral foundations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What the Biden administration is doing to the Title IX civil rights law, the purpose of which is, among other things, to ensure equality between men's and women's sports, reminds me of a childhood game. We kids would sit in a circle, and one would whisper something to the one next to them, who would repeat it to the next one and so on. Then the last child would say what she or he had heard. It usually bore little resemblance to what the first whisperer had said. That was the joke.



Something similar occurs with much of the legislation coming out of Congress. Regulators, who are accountable to no one, slip in things that expand the law beyond its original intent.



Regulators are adding a new regulation to Title IX that "prohibits discrimination and harassment based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics in federally funded education programs..." said the Education Department fact sheet. As reported by The Washington Times, "the final rule takes effect Aug. 1." (Just in time for the new school year). The department stressed that the regulation "do(es) not address transgender eligibility in scholastic sports, which will be covered in a separate rule expected to be released after the presidential election in November."



Of course, it will. Why add to President Biden's sagging poll numbers on the border, inflation, gas and grocery prices and mortgage rates which last week reached 7 percent?

One can predict that the regulators will add transgender "protections" so they might share locker rooms and showers currently reserved for those born male or female. Never mind what the girls and women think, or the boys and men. This is about continuing to undermine what's left of the moral foundations of the country. The government will require us to ignore the obvious. Worse, it will impose a worldview in conflict with the worldview of a majority of Americans, most especially those with school-age daughters.





I wonder how many of these anonymous regulators have daughters and granddaughters in public schools and universities? Has anyone asked them if they are fine with transgender women sharing their locker rooms and showers? I doubt it, but a reporter should ask the question and let the rest of us know.

These days, we are told everyone has their own "truth" and that nothing is objectively true or false.



Anyone not blinded by the cultural Klieg lights can see how athletes born male are beating athletes born female when allowed to compete against them. This is political correctness at its worst and can deny women athletes scholarships, recognition, and commercial endorsements.

We are starting to see some female athletes boycotting school sporting events that include biological males. That should spread to other schools. The best approach would be to pull females out of public schools and start separate private leagues.



If there is no standard by which even a woman can be defined, then anything will eventually be tolerated, even mandated. It's all a matter of conditioning. Is there nothing the Biden administration and secularists won't oppose? And if they do oppose anything, what standard will they use?

