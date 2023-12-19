Expand / Collapse search
Biden's surprising 2024 election insurance policy, save the 'Magnificent 7' and more Fox News Opinion

Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and more

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: There’s fear and loathing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Video

Sean Hannity: There’s fear and loathing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the reaction to the U.S. House formally launching an impeachment inquiry into President Biden on ‘Hannity.’

SEAN HANNITY – An impeachment inquiry has been formally announced and here's what's happening inside the Biden White House. You have Joe Biden, who wants you to just simply trust him. Now, Joe has previously lied about, let's see, his past employment, his grades in law school, his trips on an Amtrak, the death of his own son, his actions after 9/11.Continue reading… 

‘BLUE’PRINT – Los Angeles' new wealth tax could be a model for broke blue cities across America Continue reading…

GOTCHA COVERED, JOE – Biden’s 2024 election insurance policy might surprise you… Continue reading…

STEVE MOORE – Why does Washington want to kill off America's 'Magnificent 7?'Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to  reacts to the president's declining popularity ahead of the 2024 election Watch now...

Jesse Watters: Biden is acting cocky in public, but is furious behind the scenes Video

PARENTS NIGHTMARE – My 11-year-old daughter’s school planned on having her share a bed with male student… Continue reading…

CHRISTMAS REMINDER – At Christmas, let's remember that many images of Jesus don't reflect His likely appearance… Continue reading…

RABBIT, RABBIT – Biden and his team killed my plan to end animal tests and save bunniesContinue reading…

BRIAN KILMEADE – Teddy Roosevelt and Booker T. Washington can teach today's Americans how to overcome adversityContinue reading… 

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Migrant Surge Check out all of our political cartoons...

12.19.23

