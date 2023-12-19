Biden's surprising 2024 election insurance policy, save the 'Magnificent 7' and more Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

SEAN HANNITY – An impeachment inquiry has been formally announced and here's what's happening inside the Biden White House. You have Joe Biden, who wants you to just simply trust him. Now, Joe has previously lied about, let's see, his past employment, his grades in law school, his trips on an Amtrak, the death of his own son, his actions after 9/11.… Continue reading…

‘BLUE’PRINT – Los Angeles' new wealth tax could be a model for broke blue cities across America… Continue reading…

GOTCHA COVERED, JOE – Biden’s 2024 election insurance policy might surprise you… Continue reading…

STEVE MOORE – Why does Washington want to kill off America's 'Magnificent 7?'… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to reacts to the president's declining popularity ahead of the 2024 election… Watch now...

PARENTS NIGHTMARE – My 11-year-old daughter’s school planned on having her share a bed with male student… Continue reading…

CHRISTMAS REMINDER – At Christmas, let's remember that many images of Jesus don't reflect His likely appearance… Continue reading…

RABBIT, RABBIT – Biden and his team killed my plan to end animal tests and save bunnies… Continue reading…

BRIAN KILMEADE – Teddy Roosevelt and Booker T. Washington can teach today's Americans how to overcome adversity… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Migrant Surge Check out all of our political cartoons...