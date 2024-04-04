Biden's energy ban brings major job-creating project to screeching halt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

We are over 1,000 days into President Joe Biden's term, and it has been an all-out assault against American energy. The latest and most-alarming offensive against Southeast Texas is the liquefied natural gas (LNG) export ban put in place by a president who is hyper-focused on killing the very industry that keeps my district's lights on.

Southeast Texas has emerged as our nation's pivotal LNG hub. Positioned approximately 100 miles from the fourth-largest city in the United States, nestled along the Sabine-Neches Waterway on the Gulf Coast, Southeast Texas offers convenient access for vessels to transport goods to our allies.

Additionally, the region is intricately connected by a network of interstate and intrastate pipelines, further enhancing its strategic importance. We are the energy capital of the world, and we aim to be the LNG Hub of the world, too.

For over 10 years, our community has embraced the presence of three LNG facilities situated along the strategic waterway: Cheniere LNG, Golden Pass LNG, and Port Arthur LNG. These facilities have been instrumental in fostering economic growth for Southeast Texas.

They have supported thousands of good-paying jobs for hard-working families, with a special emphasis on the nation's truck drivers. In addition to boosting Southeast Texas' hospitality sector, the growth in our community has allowed home builders to flourish and even food trucks to thrive at job sites.

Each of these three facilities has demonstrated a commitment to Southeast Texas by contributing to students' education through scholarships and seminars, local infrastructure projects, mitigation projects and overall economic development. The community of Port Arthur is where they are today because these critical investments are revitalizing the area.

Biden's ban directly jeopardizes Port Arthur LNG, which broke ground on construction in March. They have been fully approved for their phase one project and will fill upwards of 6,000 jobs with more than 100 contracts with local vendors for construction valued at more than $160 million.

When the ban was announced, they were in the process of applying through the permits and approvals process for phase two, which is an expansion that would help meet future demand for export to Europe, Asia and other global markets. This abrupt, politically motivated ban brings this project to a screeching halt. This ban will cost Southeast Texas thousands of jobs and hurt vendors that rely on projects like these.

The workforce, businesses, and community are not pleased with Biden's decision. We have seen the positive impacts that the oil and gas industry brings, and we want Southeast Texas to remain the energy capital of the world. More to the point, our country runs on the energy that my district and others provide.

The health of our nation's economy hinges on a healthy and robust energy industry. President Biden's decision was misguided and warrants immediate reversal. Let's bolster our LNG exports and make Southeast Texas the LNG Hub of the world, instead of kneecapping this positive growth opportunity.