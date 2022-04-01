Biden's budget shows what he truly values - and it's not working Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Since Joe Biden’s inauguration, Russia earned record annual oil profits, America lost its energy independence and Americans began paying over $4 at the pump.

So, what did Biden do wrong? Or, more accurately, what did he do right? Because the pain Americans are feeling at the pump isn’t an accident.

On September 9, 2019, Biden made a clear and unequivocal promise: "We are going to end fossil fuel." And unlike "national unity," "no vaccine mandates" or "ending" COVID, Biden has worked hard to fulfill this promise.

This week, the Republican Study Committee released a full list of Biden’s 81 anti-energy actions. Our list shows that the price of gas kept pace with the White House’s accelerating green energy agenda. Within his first month in office, when gas was well under $3 a gallon, President Biden blocked construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, banned drilling on federal lands and waters, and rejoined the Paris Climate Accord. In that same month, the average gallon of gas in the U.S. jumped by over $0.25/gallon.

That was just the start.

That was just the start.

Last August, Biden took aim directly at the pump, issuing an executive order to impose new, stringent fuel efficiency regulations while artificially incentivizing electric vehicles. In November, the EPA went after oil and gas companies with more regulations and emissions requirements.

These actions worked, and gas approached $3.30/gallon by the end of fall. Even after gas prices hit record highs earlier this March, Biden continued to target gas companies with SEC disclosure requirements and anti-permitting litigation.

President Biden once quipped, "Don’t tell me what you value. Show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value."

Biden’s recently released 2023 budget shows he values far-left environmental groups. His budget includes at least $43 billion in taxes targeted at oil and gas companies, $1.5 billion in additional funding for the EPA, and $1.4 billion for a nationwide network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

These measures and others like them will fail to curb carbon emissions, but they will be a boon to the wealthy and increase costs for working Americans. The average gallon of gas now costs over $4.24 a gallon. Biden’s budget shows he doesn’t value making life more affordable for working Americans, strengthening our energy production, or creating jobs.

It’s now clear that no matter how high prices rise, Biden won’t stop his effort to "end fossil fuels." In 2024, voters should respond by ending Biden’s presidency.

