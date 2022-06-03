Expand / Collapse search
Biden's weapons ban, Depp-Heard verdict and more Fox News Opinion

Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more

Tucker Carlson: This is an attempt to criminalize firearms in the hands of the law-abiding Video

Tucker Carlson: This is an attempt to criminalize firearms in the hands of the law-abiding

Fox News host Tucker Carlson gives his take on President Biden's speech addressing gun violence on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON Joe Biden has become desperate as he faces almost certain defeat for his party in the midterm elections, so he has decided to leverage the murder of 19 children in Texas… Continue reading…

BIDEN'S GUN SPEECH – The president was big on partisan talking points, small on workable solutions… Continue reading…

DEPP VS. HEARD – Johnny's sincerity was genuine in the courtroom and the jury sensed it… Continue reading…

GOD SAVE THE QUEENWhy is there so much American interest in a foreign, nonagenarian great-grandmother? Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – Forget about Depp vs. Heard, what about the Washington Post? Doesn't the news outlet need to be held accountable for publishing Heard's claims... Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Laura Ingraham says in BidenLand, the fact that you’re getting poorer and America is getting weaker is just part of the necessary 'transition.' Watch now...

Angle: Sabotaging America Video

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY – Uvalde school shooting demands action. The only thing we cannot do about gun violence is nothing. Continue reading…

IT'S ABOUT FREEDOM It's graduation season and school officials should know better than to censor students' religious expression… Continue reading…

GREGG JARRETT – Biden's proposed assault weapons ban has a serious constitutional problem… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – In the Dark. Check out all of our political cartoons...

In the Dark 06.03.22

