Biden's slide will take Dems down, too, Jill Biden on military kids and more Opinion headlines

TUCKER CARLSON – Here's an interesting story. If the New Yorker was still a real magazine, they might write it up, but of course they won't. Continue reading…

FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN AND SEN. ELIZABETH DOLE ON MILITARY KIDS – Caregiver kids are strong. They meet the challenges of their lives with courage and resilience—but they are still kids. Continue reading…

SLIDIN' BIDEN – This single event sunk Joe Biden's political fortunes and has left Democrats scrambling to survive November. Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – We have a new victim class, one that is now a target for discrimination — even hate. We call them "the masked." Continue reading …

SUNSHINE STATE WAKE UP CALL – In the Disney vs. Florida fight there's a broader lesson for corporate America: Stay out of culture wars. Hundreds of major American companies have taken a stand on public policy issues in recent years. Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Sean Hannity thanks viewers for 25 years

ANOTHER RECORD SMASHED – President Joe Biden has accomplished in just 14 months what many thought was impossible — surpassing President Jimmy Carter as the most incompetent steward of the American economy. Continue reading…

DEPP VS. HEARD – The defamation trial of actor Johnny Depp against his former wife, Amber Heard, has all the makings of a Hollywood hit except for the absence of a single redeeming character. Continue reading…

TWITTER'S FREAKOUT OVER MUSK – Twitter bans hate speech – specifically, speech it hates. If Elon Musk is successful in his mission to acquire Twitter – which he will be – he will pull back the curtain. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY: Sex, lies and censorship. Click for more Fox News cartoons…



