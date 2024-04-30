Expand / Collapse search
OPINION

Biden mocks the press, the kids are not ok, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Hannity invites Biden to the show for a full hour Video

Hannity invites Biden to the show for a full hour

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses President Biden dodging interview questions, his noticeable silence as college protests continue and his slipping poll numbers.

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses President Biden dodging interview questions, his noticeable silence as college protests continue and his slipping poll numbers. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – The left’s favorite legal 'analysts' are almost always wrong. Continue reading…

LIZ PEEK – Biden White House signals pessimism about election in surprising way. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Biden has finally begun making some public appearances to disprove the notion that he's dead. Continue reading…

TULSI GABBARD – Why it's time to leave the Democratic Party behind. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses how President Biden mocked the press during White House Correspondents' Dinner. Continue watching…

Biden used the media lovefest to ridicule the press: Raymond Arroyo Video

TAKEOVER – Spoiled children have seized the colleges we pay for. Continue reading…

STATE-SPONSORED MEDIA? – I’m a conservative but defunding NPR is a mistake. What should happen instead might be surprising. Continue reading…

THE KIDS ARE NOT OK – The state of the American teenager. Continue reading…

04.30.24

