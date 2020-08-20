LA Mayor Garcetti: Biden-Harris ticket will provide leadership we need to win battle against COVID-19

The Democratic National Convention’s formal role is to nominate the candidates for president and vice president. This year’s unprecedented convention, however, goes beyond formality with a focus on the American people and what they are crying out for: a president who is capable of and committed to controlling COVID-19; building our economy back better than it was before; and restoring our nation’s soul and uniting our people.

Mayors are on the front lines of this pandemic, and what we see in our hospitals, morgues and main streets is clear evidence of the federal failure on COVID-19. Make no mistake -- I believe in local leadership. When Washington won’t, I often say, cities can and must lead.

The scale of this pandemic, however, means that no matter how hard we try, no matter how courageous our essential workers are, the response simply cannot be left to cities, counties or even the 50 states.

I served as an officer in the reserve component of the United States Navy, not the city of Los Angeles Navy (which does not exist, of course). That’s because only the United States of America can go to war, and this is war.

Where is our Commander in Chief?

Donald Trump did not bring the virus to America, but he is the reason this crisis has been so devastating. While abdicating the response to COVID-19 to cities and states, he has given up on passing an aid package to fund critical local services. As this virus ravages our senior population, he issued an executive order that will end Social Security as we know it. We ask for leadership. What we get in return is junk science, division and golf.

This is a time for empathy, for compassion, and for our leader to unite the American people behind total war against COVID-19 and behind the values upon which our nation was founded.

This is certainly not a time to undermine one of our nation’s founding institutions to sow distrust in the electoral process. President Trump’s attacks on the Post Office are extreme -- and threaten to not only interfere with ballots cast by Democrats and Republicans alike, but they are also delaying deliveries of prescriptions, bills and payments and other essential items during this critical time.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is a patriot. He has proven himself to be a true friend of working people. He is uniquely qualified to be our captain and steer our nation through uncertainty and to a better future.

Biden has always reached across the aisle. He is a man of deep faith. He confronted pandemics and economic calamity as vice president, and he confronted tragedy as a father. Biden is a true leader for all of America.

He knows that the way to get our economy and schools open for good is to control this virus, not wish it away.

He knows that middle-class jobs, not bloated CEO pay, are the key to America’s strength. He will make sure our future is Made in America. He will make sure parents can get to work and our children have a brighter future by making Pre-K free and childcare more affordable.

As someone who served on the four-person committee that interviewed potential running mates, and as a long-time friend and constituent of hers, I can assure you that Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is committed to all of those things, too. She is committed deeply to justice, and to our constitution. She is a patriot who has struggled and who has dedicated her career to public service, just like Biden.

Our nation needs healing, in every way. Our families need food on the table and economic security for their future and that of their children. There is no challenge the American people cannot overcome. And there is no one better to lead us, and fight alongside us for our future, than Biden.