NY Post Editorial Board: Biden playing a deadly game using secret flights to move migrants

There’s a reason the Biden administration is using secret flights to small airports to move unaccompanied minors who illegally crossed the border.

They don’t want voters to know just how many people are being waved right into the country, because President Biden understands that open borders might be the policy of progressives, but it’s not popular among the majority of Americans.

But you know who does realize these flights are happening? The people of Central and South America. Word travels fast that no one is getting deported, and that’s why they are paying money to smugglers to take their children on a perilous journey north.

That’s why there are so many heartbreaking images of toddlers literally being dropped over the wall, abandoned in the wilderness.

There were a staggering 18,958 encounters between the Border Patrol and unaccompanied children in July. In August, the figure was 18,847.

That’s up 655.6 percent from the previous year.

Sometimes, these kids are placed with relatives already in the United States. Sometimes, they are placed with aid groups happy to help.

Of course there is sympathy for parents so desperate for their children to have a better life that they have a 7-year-old walk to America.

But by not having a set policy, by not forcing people to apply for a visa from the country they live in, you are making a mockery of our immigration laws.

You are also encouraging a terrible, dangerous pipeline; how many children will be assaulted or die trying to get here?

Biden is trying to have it both ways: He can tell progressives that he’s let in the vast majority of migrants.

But he’s also hiding it from the public in hopes of not paying a political price. It’s cynical, and it’s wrong.