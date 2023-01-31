Biden is coming for your job, NCAA All-American swimmer on gender and sports and more Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Why we're paranoid about the American food supply… Continue reading…

BIDEN IS COMING FOR YOUR JOB – New regulations, leftist policies threaten your job and are part of Biden’s anti-business agenda… Continue reading…

WHAT I SAW IN UKRAINE – I just got back from a trip to western Ukraine. Don't underestimate country's determination to defeat Russia… Continue reading…

FROM JOURNALISM TO WOKE NEWSPEAK – The AP stylebook has become proof of media's decline from journalism into activism… Continue reading…

KEEP ON TRUCKIN' – I'm a successful female minority truck driver. California's AB5 forced me to leave the state I love… Continue reading…

PRO-LIFE NURSE IN A BIND – Biden’s abortion mandates threaten pro-life VA nurse's job, but she isn’t giving up… Continue reading…

WATCH: KIRK LIPPOLD – McCarthy should 'absolutely' go to Taiwan… See the video

SEN. JOHN CORNYN – Time to get America's fiscal house in order: Here are the first steps… Continue reading…

MAKING A SPLASH – I am an 12x NCAA All-American swimmer. Female athletes should compete on the basis of sex, not gender… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Fox News host Laura Ingraham says there are 'two camps' that make up America's stark divide... Watch now...

NYC MIGRANT MESS – Biden should deport illegal immigrants who refuse to leave Manhattan… Continue reading…

SEN. THOM TILLIS – I toured the southern border, and it's worse than you think… Continue reading…

WATCH: REP. GIMENEZ – Migrants refusing to leaving NYC hotel shows ‘entitlement’… See the video…

TRANSFORMATIONAL MOMENT – I was ready to kill myself after getting PTSD fighting in Afghanistan. Here’s what turned everything around… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Amtrak Joe Check out all of our political cartoons...