Biden channels 'Ghost of Christmas Past,' Trump can make education great, and more from Fox News Opinion

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
Sean Hannity: The Biden admin’s ‘biggest lie of all’ was the border crisis Video

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds the Biden administration’s legacy on immigration ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s return to office.

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host shreds the Biden administration’s legacy on immigration ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s return to office. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – The risk Republicans run by delaying tax legislation. Continue reading…

BETSY DEVOS – Five ways Trump and McMahon can make education great. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Constant demonization backfired and made Trump appear appealingly dangerous. Continue reading…

DRONING ON – We are vulnerable to attack and it’s going to get worse. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor has the latest on a lawsuit against rapper Jay-Z and President Biden's speech at a Christmas tree lighting. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Biden channels the 'Ghost of Christmas Past' Video

RILEY GAINES – Is the Supreme Court going to let women's sports die? Continue reading…

MANGIONE IS NO MARTYR – Call me an optimist but I don't believe Americans are celebrating murder. Continue reading…

COMING HOME – Return of Trump gives families of Gaza hostages new hope. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

12.13.24

12.13.24

