SEAN HANNITY: The border crisis was the Biden administration's 'biggest lie of all'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the Biden administration's slew of lies, including the border crisis which he deemed the "biggest lie of all."

SEAN HANNITY: Remember, the Biden administration, they would never lie to you. So give them credit. Give them the benefit of the doubt. Except they did lie about that Chinese spy balloon thing, you might recall. And not leaving Americans behind in Afghanistan. They did abandon many of them and our allies also. And they did lie about inflation being transitory. But don't hold that against them. And they did deny and lie about Biden being sharp as a tack and his cognitive decline. But maybe the biggest lie of all was about the border, because for years, the Biden White House, Mayorkas, Kamala Harris, Joe, everybody across the board, they said the border was secure and the border was closed. Everyone on earth knew they were lying.

…

The days of outright lying, gaslighting, are over. Joe Biden failed our country. Americans, many are dead. Children are missing because of these terrible policies. And now in his final act, Joe Biden is trying to sabotage the incoming Trump administration and hurt our country, frankly, just out of spite.

…

He's leaving Trump with one disaster after another. He's making it worse on the way out. Joe Biden should frankly just pardon himself, his entire family and go home. It is time to leave our country in more capable hands. Your time is up. Our long national nightmare is over.

