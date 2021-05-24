Rep. Andy Biggs: Biden's border crisis – Mayorkas unfit to serve. Here's what should happen next

President Joe Biden has a perfect lackey in Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The secretary tells the lies about the border being closed, seasonal increases in illegal crossings, and who is being returned, and otherwise ignores the biggest crisis in our country today (an open border that is confronting more than 170,000 illegal border crossers in each of the past two months).

Biden and Mayorkas are directly responsible for the record number of illegal border crossings in all groups – families, unaccompanied minors, and single adult males.

REPS. MCCAUL, MALLIOTAKIS: BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS – AFTER SEEING IT FIRSTHAND, WE THINK THIS IS THE SOLUTION

The timeline shows a direct correlation of the inauguration of Biden in January to the massive increase in illegal incursions into the United States. What did Biden do that incentivized these border crossers?

Biden rescinded the Remain in Mexico Policy (MPP), which had been successful in slowing illegal immigration. He also exempted unaccompanied minors from Title 42, which was implemented during the COVID-19 outbreak to prevent potentially infected people from illegally entering the nation.

What happened when two important deterrents to illegal immigration were erased by the open-borders crowd in the White House? There was a surge in illegal border crossings, particularly unaccompanied minors.

Mayorkas deceives Americans by claiming that the border is closed, but 178,000 illegal aliens were encountered at our southern border in April alone. In the meantime, April had the lowest number of deportations in decades.

The record number entering the country and the record low in deportations show both ends of the Biden administration's efforts to drive up the number of people in the country illegally.

Biden, Mayorkas, and company not only incentivize and facilitate illegal border crossings, they want to expand the number of illegal entrants to America.

There are more than three million individuals, many of whom are suspected or convicted criminals, living in our communities who have received due process and have been ordered by a judge to leave our country. Yet, the Biden administration is doing nothing about them.

Biden, Mayorkas and company not only incentivize and facilitate illegal border crossings, they want to expand the number of illegal entrants to America. This administration has been searching for people who have been properly excluded under the MPP in order to bring them into our country.

Two reasons the Biden bureaucrats have allowed the chaos on the border are apparent – they support an open border and they despise President Trump so much that they want to dismantle his policies. Even when those policies worked.

We remember that candidate Biden joined all the other Democrat candidates in effectively supporting open borders and turning America into a sanctuary nation. The crisis at the border is exactly what an open border looks like. They have what they wanted.

But Biden and company have either decided to lie about or ignore the crisis. They know if Biden's agenda was fully exposed the majority of Americans would reject these dangerous policies.

We also remember that the radical Left that controls the Democratic Party spent more than four years claiming that Donald Trump was an illegitimate president. They opposed the building of a border fence system that most Democrats supported before Trump championed the idea.

The rationale and results of Biden's inhumane border crisis can be set at the feet of Biden’s handpicked Homeland Security secretary. Mayorkas’ prevarications and utter failure to protect Americans from the invasion across our southern border demonstrate that he is unfit to serve.

If Mayorkas refuses to step down, Congress should initiate impeachment proceedings.